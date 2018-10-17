Ariana Grande Ditches Social Media & Engagement Ring Following Pete Davidson Split

Ariana Grande is saying goodbye to a lot of things in her life right now. Not only did she and her fiance, Pete Davidson, split, but she also returned her engagement ring and has decided to quit social media.

According to an October 17 report by People Magazine, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s split did a number on the singer, who reveals that it’s just too “sad” to be on social media such as Instagram and Twitter at this time in her life.

“Time to say bye bye again to the internet for just a lil bit. It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that I’m not trying to see rn. It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep going. love u. and thank u for bein here always,” Grande wrote via Instagram.

In addition to leaving social media, Ariana was spotted for the first time in public without her engagement ring on. Grande reportedly returned the ring to Davidson following their split last weekend.

Ariana was seen at the taping of a new TV concert special, where she will honor the Broadway musical, Wicked, by singing “The Wizard and I.”

“She walked out with her hand in her pocket like she might not want people to see her left hand but had no ring on when she took her hand out. [She] gave a flawless performance,” a source told Radar Online.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Neither Ariana Grande nor Pete Davidson have revealed that caused their split. However, the formerly engaged couple are now at the center of some nasty rumors.

Speculation is flying that Davidson may have sent some intimate photos of himself with Grande to her former boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller before the rapper’s death. As many fans know, Miller tragically died from an apparent drug overdose in early September, and Ariana was devastated by the news.

Rumors claim that the singer recently found out about the alleged photo scandal between Pete and Mac when Miller’s family informed her of the pictures. She was said to be so upset by the situation that she decided to call of the engagement to the Saturday Night Live star. However, this story has not been confirmed, and is currently only circulating speculation.

Other sources claim that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have been having relationship problems for a while, and that they previously broke up and got back together before ending their engagement last week.