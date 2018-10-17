Taylor Swift Shares Another Politically-Fueled Instagram Post, Urges Fans To Vote Early

Taylor Swift has only recently joined a spate of celebrities who have made their voices heard when it comes to politics, but she’s not slowing down now.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer has shared another Instagram shot encouraging all her fans to get involved in politics by making sure they vote in the upcoming midterms early next month. In the post, the artist showed off her feet, with red, white, and blue nail polish to demonstrate her American pride. The second shot is of her face, with her long blonde hair falling loosely about her shoulders as she dons a low-cut black shirt with frilly straps. In both, she appeared to be outside on a wooden deck.

In the caption, she shared the all-important message for her fans.

“Something I wish I knew about when I was 18 and voting for the first time: EARLY VOTING. It makes it so quick and easy to go and cast your vote before November 6. Early voting starts TODAY in Tennessee and goes to Nov 1.”

She also added the link to each and every state’s early voting procedures and dates in her Instagram bio to make it easy for her fans outside of Tennessee to familiarize themselves with the process.

Swift first made waves when she shared another photo to Instagram along with a lengthy caption about the importance of voting in elections and having everyone’s voice heard. Her post was fueled by the fact that one of Tennessee’s candidates is Marsha Blackburn: A woman who has reportedly repeatedly voted against women’s rights and equality laws in the Senate.

The singer not only reminded everyone to vote, but to first educate themselves on the candidates running before casting their ballots. She provided a link to register in the post as well, making it as easy as possible for everyone to be directed to the correct place to do so.

She then reminded people to vote in the midterms during the American Music Awards while she was accepting the Artist of the Year Award just a day after her post. As reported by the Inquisitr, she ended her speech by thanking everyone for voting for her and reminding them that they could have the same effect if they vote on November 6.

Following Swift’s comments, Tennessee experienced a sudden surge in voter registration, with over 400,000 people, more than half of whom are under the age of 30, suddenly registering for the first time to cast their ballot, per a previous Inquisitr report.