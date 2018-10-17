Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Share Intense Makeout Session During Public Breakfast Date

Despite rumors that Justin Bieber is “not over” his ex Selena Gomez, the recently married pop singer was spotted making out with his wife, model Hailey Baldwin, at Joan’s On Third in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, reported Elle.

Having been spotted at the restaurant frequently over the past few days, the newlyweds were filmed by a fan as they put on a show, sharing a long kiss. The video posted on Twitter starts with the “Love Yourself” singer leaning in and scraping a piece of food off of Baldwin’s face as she squints and scrunches up her face. Bieber is dressed in a black sweatshirt and black baseball cap while Baldwin wears a black shirt and beige overcoat, paired with gold earrings.

The voice of the woman filming the scene can be heard in the background as Bieber leans in to plant a huge smooch on his wife’s face.

“This is true love right here. So beautiful. Awwww.”

As the camera continues rolling, capturing the more than five-second kiss, the woman comments, “Justin and Hailey enjoying a delicious breakfast together.”

The video has the words “And they sat with my wife and friend at lunch…” written on it with the caption “Video of Hailey and Justin during lunch at Joan’s On Third in Los Angeles, CA (October 16). Cr: tonyfly” underneath.

After Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, singer Selena Gomez, was hospitalized for anxiety and depression, the tabloids have been writing nonstop about Bieber allegedly not dealing well with the situation and even feeling “conflicted and confused” in relation to his ex and their past, according to Elle.

Several sources spoke to People and Us Weekly about Bieber’s “complicated feelings,” with one even reporting that “[Bieber] may or may not have made a mistake with his recent marriage [to Hailey Baldwin] but he was extremely upset over what has happened to Selena,” writes Elle.

Other reports allege that Bieber isn’t over Gomez and that seeing her struggling is making him second guess his marriage to Baldwin.

One source told E! News, “Justin and Selena are not in touch but him hearing the news about Selena definitely upsets him. Justin also feels guilty. He wants to help everyone. He truly wants Selena to be happy.”

Another source told E! that Bieber is “feeling torn.”

“They have both had emotional struggles and bonded over that in the past.”

Despite the rumors, Bieber and Baldwin’s breakfast display makes it hard to believe that their marriage could be anything but blissful. On Wednesday, Narcity reported that Baldwin is head-over-heels in love with the “Baby” singer.