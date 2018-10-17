Here’s Why Pippa Middleton’s Son Might Be Luckier Than His Royal Cousins

Pippa Middleton’s son just might have an even more fabulous life than his royal cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis without all the fuss surrounding his daily comings and goings.

Middleton welcomed her first son with husband James Matthews at 1:58 p.m. on October 16. The 8-pound 9-ounce bundle of joy was feted by Pippa’s sister Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William, who announced via Kensington Palace that they were “thrilled for Pippa and James.”

E! Entertainment noted that thanks to Middleton and Matthews’ “impressive pedigrees,” their new son’s life will also be one of privilege, just as that of his three royal cousins.

The baby was born in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital, where all three royal babies were safely delivered. E! reported that some of the suites in the maternity ward rent out for around $10,000 and come equipped with luxuries such as a gourmet menu, wine list, afternoon tea service, and satellite TV.

The couple will take their child home to a $22 million, five-story townhouse in London’s Chelsea neighborhood. E! reported that the townhome was recently renovated to include a new bathroom, his-and-hers dressing rooms, an in-home gym, and an underground movie theater.

The family’s wealth comes from not only Middleton’s stake in her family’s party-planning business Party Pieces but also her book deals and columnist fees.

Mark Large / WPA Pool/Getty Images

As for former race car driver Matthews’ wealth, his high financial status comes from well-placed investments.

While his cousins will always find themselves on the opposite end of a camera lens, baby Matthews will live a similar life of luxury but in a more private setting.

The baby will also have a playmate in Theodore Matthews, born just one month prior, the son of James’ brother Spencer Matthews and his celebrity wife Vogue Williams.

Pippa looks forward to her son growing up in a close relationship with the royal tykes, forging a relationship like that of herself and Kate Middleton.

“I mean, obviously she has pressures that she’s taken on and things,” Pippa told NBC News in 2014. “But we spend a lot of time together. We still do a lot together as a family. And I think that’s really the heart for all of us is having a really close family that we can sort of be normal with each other, treat each other normally. And that’s sort of kept us all, you know, affixed to the ground.”

“We’re very close,” Pippa added. “And, you know, we support each other and get each other’s opinions and things.”