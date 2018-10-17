Mom-To-Be Meghan Markle Meets Her ‘Mini-Me’ During Australian Tour

During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tour yesterday, the newly expectant dad broke royal protocol to introduce Markle to her own mini-me.

Fox News reported that a little girl in the crowd at the Sydney Opera House got to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Sethunya Gibbons, 9, wore a T-shirt with red-and-white print emblazoned with the phrase, “girls can do anything” while she waited for a glimpse of the royal couple. Prince Harry noticed Gibbons and quickly waved Markle over to meet her.

Markle spoke with Gibbons and explained that Gibbons reminded her of herself when she was younger. Then, the duke took a picture of the duchess and the child along with her grandmother Sharon Gibbons and her cousin Rebecca Szekeres.

Markle said, “You remind me so much of myself when I was younger. And I love your shirt.”

The 9-year-old was thrilled to get a few moments to speak with the royalty. Gibbons’ mother Rachelle Gibbons said the following after the encounter.

“Sethunya is very excited to be Meghan’s mini-me.”

Now she has a priceless memento of the sweet memory in the form of a beautiful picture of herself with Prince Harry and expecting wife. Plus, amazingly, the photo credit goes to the duke himself, which makes the image even more exciting.

Plus, it’s high praise for Gibbons to receive such a compliment on her clothing from someone as well-known for fashion as Markle.

Earlier this week, Kensington Palace announced the happy baby news for the newlyweds. Markle is expecting her and Prince Harry’s first child, and she’s due to give birth in the spring of 2019.

According to an Inquisitr report, the couple is visiting Australia and taking a picture with Markle’s young doppelganger isn’t the only fun they’ve had with crowds who’ve gathered to greet them on their tour down under.

In fact, the duke actually jokingly scolded a member of the public for handing the mother-to-be a beautiful bouquet of flowers as they passed by. Prince Harry at least pretended he feared that this arrangement might set a new standard for flowers for the duchess.

“You can’t give flowers that big to my wife,” Prince Harry joked, pointing his finger at the man. “What is that all about?”

Of course, the crowds laughed at the prince’s antics — he’s somewhat known for his joking manner. The father-to-be appeared to be in good spirits as he and his wife visited Oceania where they were greeted with large, enthusiastic crowds.