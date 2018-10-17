Trump Calls Beto O’Rourke A ‘Flake’ As He Backs Ted Cruz Campaign

The President tweeted in support of Texas Republican Ted Cruz after his debate with Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke last night.

The President weighed in on the second debate between Senator Ted Cruz and his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke in San Antonio, Texas by calling O’Rourke “a flake” and saying he would ” blow it all!”

The Texas debate marked a change in O’Rourke’s normally relatively civil tone towards Cruz, taking the offensive in the wake of a recent CNN poll that projected him slightly behind Cruz with only three weeks to go.

Cruz currently tops O’Rourke by a margin of 52 percent to 45 percent, with only about 9 percent of respondents saying there is a chance they’d change their minds before election day.

O’Rourke was quick to refute what he called “dishonest” claims from Cruz that he supported a $10-a-barrel tax on oil, telling the crowd, “It’s why the President called him ‘Lying Ted,’ and it’s why the nickname stuck — because it’s true.”

O’Rourke continued his focus on the events of 2016, highlighting that Cruz hasn’t visited all of Texas’ 254 counties, “but has been to all 99 in Iowa.”

O’Rourke put the focus back on the people of Texas, telling the crowd, “Ted Cruz is for Ted Cruz.”

Cruz accused O’Rourke of wanting to impeach the President and told voters his potential election would lead to “two years of a partisan circus, shutting down the federal government in a witch hunt on the President.”

“It’s really interesting to hear you talk about a partisan circus after your last six years in the US Senate,” O’Rourke shot back at Cruz. “If you have this special relationship with President Trump, then where is the result of that? You are all talk and no action.”

Watched the debate last night & Beto O’Rourke, who wants higher taxes and far more regulations, is not in the same league with Ted Cruz & what the great people of Texas stand for & want. Ted is strong on Crime, Border & 2nd A, loves our Military, Vets, Low Taxes. Beto is a Flake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2018

Ted Cruz has done so much for Texas, including massive cuts in taxes and regulations – which has brought Texas to the best jobs numbers in the history of the state. He watches carefully over your 2nd Amendment. O’Rourke would blow it all! Ted has long had my Strong Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2018

The President throwing his support to the Cruz campaign might be a shock to some, considering some of the harsh words the two had for one another during the lead up to the 2016 election.

According to Time, the President called Cruz “worse than Hillary,” questioned how Cruz could be an Evangelical when “he lies so much and is so dishonest” and called Cruz “the single biggest liar.”

Cruz took some shots on Trump as well, calling the President “a sniveling coward,” “consistently disgraceful” and warning Republican voters that “nominating Donald Trump would be a train wreck.”

The two have since seemingly mended their relationship since the Republican primaries, due to the President’s tweets of support for Cruz last evening.

That support may be vitally important if Cruz wants to retain his Senate seat as well.

CNN polls show that the approval rate for the President in Texas sits at 49 percent approval to 48 percent disapproval, an incredibly tight margin. Trump casting his support towards Cruz might be enough for Texas voters to push him over the top.

O’Rourke has yet to respond to the President’s tweet but hasn’t been shy about expressing when he disagrees with him.

A video of O’Rourke answering a question about players kneeling at a town hall went viral, leading him to appear on Ellen to talk about the President’s NFL tweets.