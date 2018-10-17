‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefan Gets A Warning, Ciara & Ben Reunite

Days of our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that there will be some confusion with many characters in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) continue to get under everyone’s skin. The character will play the bad guy yet again when he has a heated confrontation with Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves).

Jen and Stefan will come face to face and she’ll have some strong words for the man that she believes raped her daughter Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller). Jennifer will warn Stefan to stay far away from her daughter, despite the pregnancy and the rumors that her alter-ego Gabby may be back.

As many fans will remember, Stefan was completely in love with Abby’s alter-ego Gabby while the character was going through her split personality disorder drama. Stefan and Gabby were head over heels for one another and even ended up in bed together, which they believe resulted in a pregnancy.

Now Abby is pregnant with what she believes to be Stefan’s child, although Days of our Lives fans know that baby secretly belongs to Abigail’s husband Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). She is also worried that her personality disorder may be returning thanks to Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) torturing her as a part of her revenge plan.

This week, fans will see Gabi cross the line when it comes to her plan, and she’ll take her devilish plot to the next level. She’s already made Abby believe her baby was fathered by Stefan and drugged her in order to plant evidence suggesting her split personality disorder has returned. Now she is trying her hardest to get Chad to commit Abby to the mental hospital in order to get her out of the picture for good.

In the latest #DAYS, Ben visits Ciara in her dreams!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/1oq8vlRu7L — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 17, 2018

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) bump into Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) and Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Ciara and Tripp will be suspicious when they see the pair conspiring and seemingly making a deal. It looks like Claire and Ben may have to come up with a quick lie about why they were wrapped up in a moment together.

Meanwhile, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will tell Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) her theory about who she believes planted the evidence against Ben Weston at the scene of the fire.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.