Kate Hudson’s Son Posts Adorable Photos Holding His 2-Week-Old Baby Sister

Kate's 14-year-old son shared the sweetest photos with his newborn sister.

Kate Hudson’s 14-year-old son shared the most adorable pictures on his Instagram account this week showing him holding and lovingly gazing at his 2-week-old baby sister Rani. Per People, Ryder, who is Kate’s son with her former husband Chris Robinson, shared multiple photos showing him smiling at the baby girl as she slept in his arms.

The seven impossibly sweet photos showed Ryder with Rani as she was all bundled up in a blanket while they enjoyed some all-important quality time together.

Ryder opted to keep the caption of the Instagram photos pretty simple, simply writing her name, the word “Rani,” alongside a baby emoji.

Fans had a little more to say in the comments section as they left sweet messages about seeing the brother/sister duo cuddling up together, as did their mom Kate who also left a comment on the upload from her own account.

Hudson sweetly gushed in the comments after seeing two of her kids spending some quality time together and wrote on the social media site, “Aw sweeties. Love you so much.”

The pictures marked the first public pictures of Ryder and his new baby sister together ever since Kate announced earlier this month that she’d welcomed her third child – her first daughter – into the world on October 2.

Rani is Hudson’s first child with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. She’s also mom to 7-year-old Bingham, her son with former fiance Matt Bellamy.

Kate has been sharing a number of sweet photos and videos of her new arrival across social media over the past few days.

As the Inquisitr shared last week, the actress gave fans their first glimpse at her baby daughter in video form as she uploaded the cutest video of little Rani with her dad on her page.

The clip – which has been viewed more than half a million times – showed Danny playing with his daughter as she rested on his legs as he lay in bed.

Prior to that, the Inquisitr noted that Hudson shared a photo of her baby girl on her Instagram account as she told her followers that she was still living in her “baby bubble” after welcoming her little girl at the beginning of the month.

Though Hudson is yet to speak out about her new daughter in an interview aside from her recent social media gushes, People then reported a few days after the star announced Rani’s birth that she “can’t stop smiling” since becoming a mom for the third time.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

“She’s always wanted a daughter so this is really a dream come true,” an insider said, adding that “her big brothers are so excited” and will “be so protective and sweet to her always.”

She previously told People that she was looking forward to balancing out the “masculine energy” that comes with having two sons with a little more of a feminine touch now.

“I’m no longer outnumbered. Well, we are still outnumbered,” Kate joked of having a baby girl a few weeks before giving birth. “I look forward to having feminine energy.”