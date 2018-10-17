Everything You Need To Know About The Legalization Of Recreational Marijuana In Canada

On Wednesday, the legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada went into effect, making it the second country in the world to do so. However, details of the legislation vary by province and can be a bit complicated, making it difficult to navigate the where, how, and if.

Browse through the following frequently asked questions answered by The Guardian about the sale and purchase of recreational marijuana in Canada to make sure you understand the law.

Where can I buy it?

In Ontario, recreational marijuana can only be bought online until the end of the year, while Alberta has 17 private retailers spread throughout the province. In Newfoundland and Labrador, marijuana is sold at stores run by the province’s liquor board.

How will I know what I’m buying?

All packaging is required by law to list ingredients and other information related to the product. It will include the name of the producer, the name of the marijuana strain, and the THC/CBD content. Additionally, the packaging is designed to be bland so it cannot be mistaken for anything fun.

How much marijuana can I possess?

The maximum amount of weed that an adult can purchase and have on them at any given time in a public space is 30 grams. Any more than that could land you five years in prison.

Can I drive high?

Driving under the influence is not only dangerous, but it is also still illegal. The law states that THC levels of five nanograms per milliliter of blood will incur three varying levels of consequences depending on how many offenses a person already has. A first-time offender could face a $1,000 fine, a second-time offender could receive a minimum of 30 days imprisonment, and a third-time offender, a minimum of 120 days in jail. If anyone is hurt or killed as a result of an accident involving a driver under the influence of marijuana, they could receive anywhere from two years to life in jail.

Can I grow my own pot?

Federal law permits a maximum number of four plants per household. The province of British Columbia stipulates that plants must be kept out of public view while in Manitoba and Quebec, home growing is still illegal.

Can I give marijuana to a minor?

Giving pot to a minor comes with some hefty consequences of anywhere from a $5,000 fine to 14 years in prison.

Can I sell my weed to a neighbor or friend?

While you can share your marijuana with any legal adult, it is forbidden to sell it without a license. Doing so could land you a $5,000 fine or up to 14 years in jail.

Can I smoke in my house?

While some provinces are pushing to allow landlords to prohibit renters from smoking on the property, marijuana faces the same laws as smoking tobacco, including restrictions on smoking in public. Smoking at home is legal.