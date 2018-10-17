Khloe Kardashian Says She Thought Someone Was Going To ‘Kill’ Her After Watching Scary ‘Halloween’ Movie

Khloe Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian spent Tuesday night in fear. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars documented themselves watching the new Halloween movie, which hits theaters this weekend, and later Khloe took to social media to reveal how scared she was.

Khloe Kardashian told fans in her Instagram story that after watching Halloween she was terrified. Kardashian admitted that when she got home after seeing the new film, she dropped her keys on her doorstep and struggled to unlock her door and get inside her house, admitting she was scared someone might “kill” her if she didn’t hurry inside.

“Kourtney has us all go watch the movie Halloween, and of course when I get to the house I drop my house keys, and I can’t unlock the door, and I’m scrambling and I think, you know someone’s going to kill me. Whatever, but that is how white people die in the horror movie, and I don’t need any part of that. So, thanks Kourt. I don’t know if I can sleep tonight, and I will be watching as many cartoons as possible until I can get to sleep,” Khloe said in a series of videos on her story.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s biggest fear may not be Michael Meyers, but something much more real.

Sources recently told Radar Online that Kardashian is terrified that her baby daddy Tristan Thompson may end up being a part-time father to their daughter True.

“Khloe’s worst nightmare is that Tristan will be an absent father to True,” an insider told the outlet.

Khloe and Tristan’s relationship is seemingly on the rocks at the moment and has been on shaky ground since baby True’s birth.

As many fans will remember, the NBA star was busted cheating on the reality TV star back in April when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online. Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time and gave birth to the couple’s daughter just days after the shocking cheating scandal erupted.

Thompson has an older child, a son named Prince with his former girlfriend Jordan Craig. Sources claim that Kardashian would often have to remind the basketball player to send his son gifts and is now worried that if their relationship doesn’t work out, Tristan will go on to forget about True as well.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!