Jimmy Kimmel Takes On Trump’s ‘Horseface’ Tweet

Yesterday, President Donald Trump tweeted in victory after a federal judge dismissed Stormy Daniels’ lawsuit against him.

According to a Deadline report, Jimmy Kimmel took on the situation in a bit during his Jimmy Kimmel Live show last night.

After the President of the United States repeated a Fox News quote about the judge dismissing the case, the second half of his tweet read, “Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!”

Kimmel asked what at least some other Americans often wonder after reading Trump’s Twitter account.

“All kidding aside, are we 100% sure he knows he’s the President of the United States?”

The comedian may have been alluding to a question that several have asked, according to The Independent. Of course, the claims that Trump has dementia have not been confirmed by the president’s doctors and are merely conjecture by others that could be politically motivated.

Alternatively, Kimmel’s question could have just wondered why the United States has a president who seemingly bullies people online considering, among other things, his wife first lady Melania Trump’s anti-bullying platform slogan “Be Best.”

Donald Trump just called Stormy Daniels "horseface." Don't act surprised. | Analysis by CNN's Chris Cillizza https://t.co/cJFOC7O8aH pic.twitter.com/0GJARzEYtx — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 17, 2018

For her part, Daniels, aka Stephanie Clifford, fired back with a tweet of her own, according to an Inquisitr report. She tweeted, “Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self -control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny.”

Given what Daniels wrote in her book Full Disclosure about her transaction with the president, her last sentence may have been in reference to Trump’s genitals, which she has described in detail, causing a Twitter trend that some may never forget.

After the back and forth tweet between the president and Daniels, the woman’s lawyer, attorney Michael Avenatti, weighed in as well. He called Trump “a disgusting misogynist,” and he also mentioned that as president, Trump is an “embarrassment” to the country. Ultimately, Avenatti claimed that he and his client would continue their legal fight.

In his bit, the late night talk show host went on to make more jokes about Trump paying Daniels $130,000 to stay quiet about their sexual encounter. Initially, the president claimed he did not know about the payment, but later he said that he did. Then, Kimmel feared that Daniels’ reference to “tiny” could end in a nuclear bomb strike.