‘Big Brother’ Lovebirds Tyler Cripsen & Angela Rummans Heat Up Instagram With New Beach And Bedroom Shots

The CBS reality stars continue to sizzle on camera.

Big Brother stars Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans are no longer living with cameras 24/7, but they aren’t shying away from photo ops, either. The Big Brother 20 stars, who met and fell in love in the CBS summertime house, have been regularly posting to Instagram since moving in together after filming wrapped on the long-running reality show. And the couple’s latest photos prove they are still heating things up in front of the cameras.

Crispen and Rummans both posted photos from recent beach photo shoots. In the most recent photo session on a Los Angles beach, Rummans is wearing a sexy white one-piece while Crispen is shirtless with his Calvins peeking above his jeans. The two look very much in love in the photo, with Angela even captioning it with, “When I met you, I found me.”

A second photo, posted on Crispen’s account, shows the couple in a very familiar pose: snuggling in bed. But this time the lovebirds aren’t holed way in the Big Brother Head of Household room. Instead, they are canoodling at home. Crispen captioned the shot by joking that “from laying around the big brother house to laying around at home, not much has changed.”

You can see Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans’ new photos below.

Whirlwind romances on Big Brother are nothing new. This season alone produced three “showmances”: Crispen and Rummans, Swaggy C. Williams and Bayleigh Dayton, and Faysal Shafaat and Haleigh Broucher. All three reality TV relationships have translated into real-life love stories, albeit at slightly different paces. With Swaggy and Bayleigh engaged and Fessy and Haleigh taking things super slow, Tyler and Angela are at the move-in stage and seemingly inseparable.

While Tyler Crispen placed second on Big Brother 20, pocketing a $50,000 prize as well as an additional $25,000 for being chosen America’s Favorite Houseguest, he told Entertainment Tonight his biggest prize was Angela.

“I haven’t had a girlfriend in a long time, man!” the Big Brother star admitted. “[It’s] the weirdest thing in the world to know that you guys saw [us say ‘I love you’ and share our first kiss], it’s super awkward, but that’s the girl of my dreams, man, I couldn’t contain myself.”

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans are making their place in Big Brother showmance history. The lovebirds recently spent time with last season’s successful couples Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf and Mark Jansen and Elena Davies. Nickson and Graf just tied the knot and are expecting their first baby.

Big Brother returns to CBS next summer.