‘Real Housewives Of Dallas’ Star LeeAnne Locken Reveals The Truth About Her Wedding To Rich Emberlin

On this season of the hit Bravo reality show The Real Housewives of Dallas, the cast has expressed their doubts as to whether or not LeeAnne Locken is actually going to marry Rich Emberlin. Locken spoke to E! News to set the record straight.

Locken’s co-stars D’Andra Simmons and Brandi Redmond haven’t been able to help but wonder if Emberlin and Locken are still planning on getting married and if so when it will happen. However, Locken shared with E! that the wedding planning is “going fabulous” and that the couple has already set a wedding date at the Cathedral of Hope in Dallas.

“I don’t know if you can hear it in my voice but I’m in such a happy place. I’m bursting with joy. That must really p*ss them off.”

As Emberlin has not been on the show in the past several weeks, the bride-to-be has been accused by co-stars of not even living with her fiance and of no longer wanting to marry him. Locken affirms that she isn’t bothered by what others think or say about her and is just focusing on her future. She shared more details about the wedding, saying that it might be televised and that she believes she’s making the right choice for herself.

“Reverend Neil Thomas will be marrying us. That is our LGBTQ church here in town. And my wedding dress designer just agreed to do my dress…Things are just really moving forward. When you know you’re doing the right thing and you’re living the right way, you just don’t fear.”

When questioned about the wedding potentially being televised, the television personality spoke to viewers of the show, declaring that she wants them to be a part of her big day.

“Yes, I want you to see the wedding. I want you to be a part of the wedding. I want you be through the whole journey. My girlfriend has a crazy idea for a bachelorette party, which I am humping the floor for. I am so excited. There’s so much inside my brain that’s going to happen and I’m dying for it all to happen.”

Locken didn’t say who from the cast will be included in her wedding, but she’s hopeful that they will support her and help make sure her special day runs smoothly. She reiterated that she is happy to be marrying Emberlin and left off the interview with a warning to anyone who is not supportive of her.