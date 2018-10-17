Pregnant Jessica Simpson Shows Off New Look As She Goes Without Makeup

Jessica went without makeup after speaking out about her pregnancy weight gain.

Jessica Simpson is giving fans a look at a side of her they don’t often get to see as she completely ditched the makeup for a recent social media selfie. The star, who announced in September that she’s expecting her third child with husband Eric Johnson, went completely bare-faced in a new photo shared via her Instagram account just days after joking about her latest pregnancy weight gain.

The new upload showed Jessica posing outside with the sun behind her as she told her followers that she opted to snap the picture because she was loving the natural lighting that morning.

“Morning light was just right,” Simpson captioned the picture, adding a sunshine, yellow heart, and a pancake emoji to her post.

Jessica was also rocking what appeared to be a leopard print robe or blanket in the snap she shared online and had her long blonde hair tied up into a messy bun as she struck a pose for the camera, showing off her plump lips and completely makeup-free face.

The soon-to-be mom of three also proved just how great her skin is as she showed off her blemish-free complexion without a drop of foundation.

The comments section was flooded with sweet comments for the pregnant star who praised her for feeling confident enough to go without makeup in the new photo.

“Awww man! This is a beautiful photo! All natural and stuff!” one fan told Jessica, as another wrote in the comments section of the natural selfie shared by the actress and singer this week, “You are the prettiest without any makeup at all!!”

A third commented on Simpson’s picture, “Wow just a natural beauty!”

The new snap came shortly after the pregnant star joked to Entertainment Tonight about her pregnancy weight gain, teasing that she was learning how to “waddle” as she expects her third child.

Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images

Simpson’s been pretty candid about her passion for makeup in the past and rarely shows off a fresh face on the social media site.

However, the “With You” singer did show off her makeup-free face earlier this year in another picture posted to Instagram.

Back in May, Bravo reported that the star was going all natural once again as she posted a close-up selfie as she lay on a white pillow in a grey hoodie. She captioned the picture shared with her 4.3 million followers, “Good morning.”

Back in December, Cosmopolitan Australia reported that Jessica was criticized by some fans after she posted a snap of her 5-year-old daughter Maxwell sitting in a chair at a MAC makeup store with purple lipstick on her lips.

Simpson then revealed in the caption that the shop was actually her daughter’s favorite.

“This is NOT an #ad, @maccosmetics is my daughter’s favourite store! Mommy-Daughter Day with #MAXIDREW #girlygoth,” she wrote of her little girl’s passion for cosmetics.