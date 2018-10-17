Nick Jonas Flexes His Muscles In Sexy Couples Pic With Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas shared a sexy couples pic with fiancee Priyanka Chopra on Instagram to the delight of fans who rarely get to see inside intimate photos of their relationship.

In the pic, the duo was seen sitting atop the back end of a truck. Jonas was flexing his muscles in a tee and trucker hat, pointing out towards the horizon.

Chopra donned sexy loungewear and a white tank top, as well as that stunning engagement ring as she looked towards where her lover was pointing.

Beside them, a rainbow.

Jonas’ caption to the pic was just as sweet, “When the future looks oh so bright” and tagged Chopra.

Given that Chopra is in London shooting Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, this pic was likely taken during their trips to Texas and Oklahoma, around Nick’s birthday in September this year.

The Hindustan Times reported that the couple has narrowed down their search for a wedding location to Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur.

During the couple’s last visit to India, where they held a blessing ceremony of their engagement for family and friends, Jonas and Chopra looked for a venue in Jodhpur.

The HT noted that the couple is looking to have around 200 guests, many which will include some of their closest friends and family members.

The outlet also noted Priyanka is also planning a grand bridal shower, to be held in New York, prior to her wedding.

“Since a lot of Priyanka and Nick’s Hollywood friends are settled in New York, she is quite excited to have her bridal shower there followed by a grand wedding in Jodhpur,” the report said.

The Times of India also reported that it has been confirmed by sources close to the couple that their wedding will be held over three days in late November of this year. The dates are allegedly from November 30 through December 2.

Sources close to the couple also spilled to TTOI that the nuptials would be a “palace” wedding.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged in August.

The couple had met during the 2017 Met Gala, where they were photographed together. They continued their friendship and eventually, their feelings for one another turned to romance.

Both Chopra and Jonas made their relationship Instagram official on August 18 where he made the following comment on the social media site. “Future Mrs. Jonas, my heart, my love.”

Chopra also posted the same photo on her Instagram page, stating “Taken with all my heart and soul.”