This Is Why Lady Gaga Kept Her Engagement To Manager Christian Carino Private

Lady Gaga confirmed her engagement to her manager Christian Carino during a speech on Monday night, but the mega pop star-turned-actress is still keen on keeping things private.

The 32-year-old referred to Carino as her “fiance” when she gave a speech at an event in Beverly Hills, California, and she was also seen wearing a pink diamond ring — which she was spotted flaunting at the 2018 Grammys in January, as well as during the recent press tour for her new movie A Star is Born.

But even though Gaga has publicly acknowledged her engagement to her longtime partner, Entertainment Tonight reported that she wants her relationship with the 49-year-old to be “low-key,” as her previous one with actor Taylor Kinney lacked the privacy she would have liked.

“Gaga seems very happy to be in a more low-key relationship than with Taylor. She’s on top of the world and Christian is part of that. They kept the engagement private so it wasn’t the media storm it was with Taylor,” a source told ET.

The “Poker Face” musician was previously engaged to Kinney before calling the whole thing off in 2016. The source also added that Gaga and Carino have been engaged since late last year, and their relationship was first confirmed in February 2017, when the two were spotted getting cozy just moments before her Super Bowl halftime show performance.

In her Netflix documentary Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two, the singer is seen rushing off stage to ask Carino for his opinion on her Super Bowl show, which she told ET last September had nothing to do with the fact that he was her boyfriend.

“It’s not just about it being my boyfriend. I ask that of many people in my life, and my family, all the time,” she claimed.

The pair has since been traveling the world together, and Gaga has become a regular fixture in Carino’s Instagram page, where he often posts adorable pictures of the two of them. She has most recently been on a massive press run to promote her film A Star Is Born, where she stars alongside Bradley Cooper, who also directed it. Not only has the movie been widely received with positive reviews, but they also have another reason to celebrate as the soundtrack to it just debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Cooper has praised Gaga’s talent and the role she played in bringing his vision to life, saying he couldn’t “imagine having the courage to do [A Star Is Born] without her,” according to Vanity Fair.