iPhone XR Preorders Begin Friday, Here’s A Way To Jump The Line

You would be forgiven for believing that the big smartphone release this year was iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Besides being two of the most technically advanced smartphones ever made, they are also two of the most expensive.

As it happens, not everyone wants the most technically advanced and most expensive smartphone of the season. The vast majority of the market might be more interested in something more down to earth. The iPhone XR is likely to fit the bill.

Apple announced it at the same September event as the other two smartphones but delayed shipping it until late October. Analysts are projecting that iPhone XR will be the mainstream hit of the year. If you were hoping for the R, your wait is almost over. Forbes has the story.

“iPhone XR pre-orders start this Friday at 12:01 AM PST/3:01 AM EST. And just like with the iPhone XS, iPhone Upgrade Program members have the opportunity to cut in line and fill out their paperwork today before anyone else has a chance to on Friday morning. It also means there’s a higher chance you’ll be able to get exactly the iPhone XR you want, rather than having to wait months for refreshed stock or settling for something you don’t want as much.”

Issarawat Tattong / Shutterstock

If you get up in the wee hours of the morning on Friday, you will probably have a pretty good chance of getting the configuration you want. This tends to get tricky when there are lots of color options as with iPhone XR. It comes in White, Black, Blue, Coral, and Product Red. Storage options are 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

Note that the iPhone Upgrade Program is based on having good credit. You can check your eligibility at the Apple Store website to see if you qualify. If you are already on the upgrade program, you still have to prequalify every time you want to upgrade. So last year’s eligibility does not carry over to this year’s new phone.

There is also the matter of timing. If you did not get your current phone until November or December last year, you will have to pay off the remainder of the year before qualifying for the new one. If you get the XR this month, come next September when new iPhones usually arrive, you will have to either wait until October 2019 or pay off that extra month in September.

Many people who didn’t preorder on day one had to wait several weeks to get an iPhone XS Max. It is anticipated that the wait for iPhone XR will be longer. Be ready to preorder at 12:01 PST Friday. Or jump the line with the iPhone Upgrade Program.