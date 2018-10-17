Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Get Crash Course In Child Birth In Dubbo

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have completed their second day of the 16-day tour through Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga they are currently taking, with a trip to Dubbo, a drought-ravaged rural town in the state of New South Wales.

The couple has a jam-packed schedule, with a total of 76 engagements planned, but they set aside a day to visit Dubbo and learn how the farmers are coping with the disaster. While in the town, the royal couple also met with Royal Flying Doctor Service volunteers at Dubbo Airport, per Daily Mail.

The service provides medical support to the small rural towns in the area who don’t have access to major medical centers in close proximity. The duke and duchess learned about their work and how they go about saving lives out in the countryside. Speaking to the volunteers, the soon-to-be parents received a “crash course in maternity” and seemed particularly interested in a pregnant dummy on a stretcher and a baby dummy in a practice incubator.

The couple announced through Kensington Palace just two days ago that they are expecting their first child together come spring next year, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Dominic Lipinski - Pool / Getty Images

The couple also asked RFDS aviation general manager David Charlton how many babies are born in midair with the service, and he remarked on how well-timed the visit was for them.

“Our staff thought it was quite interesting, given the couple’s current condition. The couple found it most amusing, and interesting. We all wanted to ask if it was a boy or a girl, but everyone behaved themselves.”

While there, Harry dedicated a new plane to the service to mark their 90th anniversary.

For the day out in the countryside, Meghan opted for a pair of Australian designed jeans from Outland, a white button-down Maison Kitsune shirt, and Serena Williams Collection tweed blazer. The duchess also wisely opted for a pair of enclosed black boots, as she spent the day traversing grass and mud in an unexpectedly wet Dubbo. Her husband wore a button-down blue shirt and a pair of black jeans.

Other activities of the day included Harry and Meghan being welcomed to Dubbo by a group of young schoolchildren; meeting a family whose farm has been badly affected by the ongoing drought; a picnic in the park with locals in attendance; and a visit to Apollo House, a program that teaches both young and old various necessary life skills. Meghan also baked the farmers a banana bread and visited Dubbo College.