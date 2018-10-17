Iggy Azalea Flaunts Rounded Backside In Short Black Dress And Leather Boots

Rapper Iggy Azalea is not shy when it comes to showing off her body for her fans. She took to Instagram Tuesday to post yet another sexy photo of herself, flaunting her rounded curves, thick thighs, and leather boots.

In the snap, the “Black Widow” singer models a black, long-sleeve sweatshirt dress that barely covers her backside, leaving plenty of skin showing from her upper thigh to the leather, slouch boots that start at her knee. She is crouching on the floor next to a curtained window with her body turned to the side and the high-heel boots on display. She has one hand propped on her hip while the other holds her long, straight pink hair to the side as she tilts her head toward the camera and gazes down towards the floor. Her thick, black eyelashes and downward glance give the impression that her eyes are closed while she pouts her pink, glossed lips.

Although the singer didn’t add a caption to the photo, she tagged her location in Calabasas, California. Her 12.3 million followers went crazy for the photo, posting messages complimenting her curvy figure, calling her “Queen,” and posting fire and heart-eye emojis.

One fan wrote, “You look awesome! Can’t wait to see you one day live,” while another loved her hair change commenting, “Adore the pink hair, just seems to perfectly suit you.”

This week, the Daily Mail reported that Azalea attended Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles. She was seen wearing a black ribbed bodysuit, a Dior belt bag, a black jacket, and her hair worn long, wavy, and blonde. The rapper also took to Instagram to share a photo of herself from the night, where she commented that Halloween is her favorite time of the year.

Other celebrities spotted at the Halloween-themed event on the same night included actress Ariel Winter and Disney’s Jenna Ortega. Halloween Horror Nights, hosted by Universal Studios in Hollywood, runs until November 3.

It was recently confirmed that the “Go Hard Or Go Home” singer canceled her Bad Girls tour, according to the Inquisitr. After announcing the cancellation, Azalea took to Twitter to express her disappointment to her fans.