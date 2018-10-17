Elizabeth Hurley Wows In A Plunging Cover-Up As She Poses On The Bed

Elizabeth was showing off her assets as she struck a pose on her bed.

Elizabeth Hurley was showing off her incredible body at 53-years-old in a plunging cover-up as she struck a pose on the bed in her latest Instagram photo. The Royals actress wowed in the new snap she shared with fans as she revealed that the piece from her swimsuit collection wasn’t just reserved for the beach.

Showing off her curves as she lay down while posing for the camera, Elizabeth showed off some serious skin in the plunging kaftan which featured natural floral designs and a lace-up detail across the chest.

Hurley confirmed in the caption of the upload – which she opted to share with her many fans on October 16 – that the piece is in fact from her own collection, which includes various types of beachwear such as bikinis, swimsuits, and other cover-ups.

“Pink Rose Kaftan,” the model wrote, adding the hashtags “notjustforthebeach” and “sweetdreams” while also tagging her popular line Elizabeth Hurley Beach with a red heart emoji.

The snap, which already has close to 50,000 likes since she first uploaded it to her account, received hundreds of comments from the star’s followers who left messages of support for the mom of one proudly flaunting her body on the social media site.

“You always look so beautiful in anything,” one fan told Elizabeth in the comments.

A second fan wrote in the comments section of the star’s bed photo, “You and the Kaftan look great” with a third said in response to the snap, “You are absolutely gorgeous.”

Hurley has been sharing various looks at the pieces from the Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection on her social media pages over the summer.

Just last month, the Inquisitr reported that Elizabeth was snapped showing off her body in a vibrant red bikini as she took a dip in the pool during what appeared to be a tropical vacation.

Prior to that, the Inquisitr shared that the actress and model was rocking a muted leopard-print swimsuit which she teased on her Instagram account would be coming soon to her collection of beachwear.

Speaking to Healthy Living magazine, Hurley explained why she decided to make the move into having her own clothing line, admitting that she decided to take the leap from model and actress to swimwear mogul because it’s so easy to get it wrong when it comes to swimsuits and bikinis.

Neil P. Mockford / Getty Images

“I decided to venture into Beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with holiday clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong,” she told the magazine.

“I like to come up with styles, prints, and colors that make people look great and make women feel fabulously sexy at any age. I get inspired whenever I see a well-dressed woman on vacation,” she then continued. “I spend all my holidays looking at how women dress and feel on the beach.”