Piers Morgan Slammed For Calling Harry And Meghan’s Child The ‘First Black Royal Baby’

'You can’t be 7/8 white and called black, I think that’s racism of the highest order.'

TV personality Pier Morgan landed himself in deep water earlier this week when in a whirlwind of excitement he described Harry and Meghan’s child to be as the “first black royal baby.”

In an age where offense is not so much given as greedily taken, this turned out to be the wrong thing to say, at least as far as Lady C was concerned.

For the millions who have no idea who Lady C is, she was a guest on Morgan’s flagship TV show Good Morning Britain the day after Harry and Meghan announced their happy news.

Lady C, also known as Lady Colin Campbell, is a Jamaican-born British writer, socialite, and television and radio personality. She is also something of an expert on the British royal family and has published three books on them.

The Metro reports that Lady C appeared on Morgan’s show with former royal butler Paul Burrell to discuss the newest addition to the royal clan when she became outraged at the TV host’s turn of phrase.

In wild-eyed excitement at another royal entering the world, Piers Morgan said Harry and Meghan’s baby would be hugely significant because the Duchess of Sussex is from a “mixed race family.” He then added, “We could have the first black baby Buckingham Palace has ever seen and it would be a wonderful thing.”

Whilst the other guests and presenters nodded sagely at Morgan’s words, Lady C took umbrage and snapped that she did not agree with such sentiments.

Declaring herself as Jamaican born and bred and proud to be from a multiracial society, the 69-year-old said, “I’m very sorry the baby is not going to be black. The baby is going to have black blood and it’s also going to have white blood.”

She then went on to slam Morgan for calling the baby “black” and branded him a racist.

“You can’t be 7/8 white and called black, I think that’s racism of the highest order. That’s like Hitler’s definition of a Jew – ‘I’m sorry you’re 1/8 Jewish, you’re full Jewish, and therefore, into the oven you go.’ I’m sorry if you’re partly black you’re partly black. You’re not fully black.”

Morgan was rendered shellshocked and witless by Lady C’s righteous fury and his only response was to meekly describe her attack as “an interesting observation.”

Although Lady C stressed she thought Harry and Meghan’s baby was a “lovely thing,” she was less flattering about the duchess and explained how her opinion on Meghan had sunk to an all-time low in light of the way she has treated her blood family.