Kim Zolciak Responds To Claims She Photoshopped Her 4-Year-Old Twins To Make Them Thinner

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann is responding after being accused of sharing a photo of her 4-year-old twins that had been altered to make them appear thinner. Entertainment Tonight reports that the reality star slammed the trolls who accused her of photoshopping the picture on her Twitter account in an expletive-filled message.

The star strongly denied the allegations suggesting she’d altered the picture she posted of Kaia and Kane on her Instagram page this week, stating that anyone who suggested she had doctored the photo to make them appear thinner was “f***ing sick.”

“People are f**king SICK!! Get the f**k out here!!” Kim responded on her Twitter account. “No post was taken down and no photo has been nor will ever be edited of my children! I will no longer stand for this bulls**t!”

Zolciak’s angry response came as she quoted a tweet from a Real Housewives gossip site which blasted the headline, “Kim Zolciak Photoshops 4-Year-Old Twins To Make Them Look Thinner, Fans Call Her ‘Sick’ & Wonder Why Kroy Doesn’t Intervene.”

The tweet also contained a link to the photo Kim shared on her Instagram Stories, claiming that she had posted the original and then deleted it for one that many believed has been altered.

The side by side photo purported to show the original Zolciak shared next to the one she then replaced it with. The allegedly re-uploaded picture appeared to feature 4-year-old Kaia’s thighs looking slimmer as she posed alongside her brother in a pink top and black leggings. Others also claimed that both of their torsos appeared thinner.

“I can’t @kaiabiermann after we sent @arianabiermann on her way to homecoming Kaia was hootin and hollerin to take her pic,” she captioned the photo. “Here are the pics Kroy took!!!!! She says she wants to model maybe I should let her #WhereYouFindKaiaYouFindKane.”

The latest photoshop allegations denied by the mom of six come mere days after Kim was last accused of editing a picture of her 4-year-old daughter on social media.

As the Inquisitr reported in September, Zolciak was slammed for seemingly editing a snap of Kaia after she was accused by fans of making her daughter’s nose look smaller and her butt bigger.

Many social media users claimed that saw a difference in the picture Kim shared of her children on her Instagram account when compared to the same one her 17-year-old daughter Brielle posted on Instagram Stories.

Prior to the latest photoshop controversies, Babe.net reported two years ago that Kim had previously edited a childhood photo of her now 16-year-old daughter Ariana to make her lips look bigger.