Rob Kardashian ‘Lost 30 To 50 Lbs’ As He Stayed Away From The Public Eye, Per ‘ET’

Rob Kardashian has reportedly lost major weight as he continues focusing on his physical and mental health while staying under the radar.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 31-year-old reality star has been working on his priorities, which are his well-being and his relationship with his family. Rob decided to abandon the spotlight after his very public breakup with the mother of his 1-year-old daughter Dream and ex-fiancee Blac Chyna.

“Getting out of the spotlight was so important for Rob. He needed to completely change his life, things were spiraling out of control for him and his health and relationships were suffering. He needed to refocus,” a source told ET, adding that quitting social media was also a great source of happiness and stability in his life.

The source also said that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has lost a significant amount of weight since last July, which they estimated to be around 30 to 50 pounds.

“His life is completely different now.”

Rob’s life seems to have completely turned around since last year when he was “in a dark place,” not only due to the fact that he’s looking after himself and his health, but also because he and Chyna have been making an effort to improve as co-parents to their baby girl.

Rob Kardashian in 2011. The star is said to have lost 30 to 50 pounds since last year. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

“He’s got his priorities in check. First and foremost he is there for Dream and he knows that to do so he needs to be healthy,” the source said.

According to ET, another reason why the Kardashian brother is in better spirits is the fact that he has been leaving the house more often and hanging out with his sisters — Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as with Kendall and Kylie Jenner — and their own children.

Khloe even recently posted a picture on Instagram of all the baby cousins playing together at a “cousin cupcake party” that she put together for her daughter True’s six-month anniversary. The adorable snap included Kylie’s 8-month-old daughter Stormi, baby True, Rob’s daughter Dream, and Kim’s youngest kids, 2-year-old Saint and 9-month-old Chicago.

“All the cousins are very close,” ET’s source added.

Rob has talked about his struggles with his weight in the past, which led him to stop shooting KUWTK and kept him from attending Kim and Kanye’s wedding in Italy in 2014. He explained that when he was doing the suit fittings before the ceremony, he just didn’t feel comfortable in his own body, which is part of the reason why he’s been so adamant to not being seen in public in the past few years.

“I just wasn’t down to have photographers follow me, so I made sure I was away from all of that. I’m very good at disappearing,” he said.