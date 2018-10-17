Tia Mowry Goes Completely Makeup Free, Shows Off Her Natural Grey Hair In Candid Selfie

40-year-old Tia proudly showed off her greys and her bare face in a new photo.

Actress Tia Mowry is showing off her stunning natural face in a new selfie posted to social media. The star, who’s the twin sister of Tamera Mowry-Housley, posted a completely natural photo of herself to her Instagram account this week, which showed her makeup-free and letting her untamed hair flow down.

The 40-year-old actress, who welcomed her second child with husband Cory Hardrict in May, posted the candid photo to her account on October 16 which showed her sans makeup as she showed off her natural beauty to her more than 5 million followers.

Mowry then captioned the photo with an inspiring message proving that she’s very confident in her own skin, writing in the caption of her latest selfie, “This. Is. Me. #naturalhair.”

The Game actress was also giving fans a look at her natural hair color poking through as she went without makeup, as Tia was also showing off a few grey hairs at her roots as she posed for the camera in what appeared to be her pajamas.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this year, Tia candidly revealed her grey hair during a date night photo with her husband back in June as she and Cory headed out on their first big date night since welcoming their baby girl into the world five months ago.

Posting the snap which revealed her grey hairs to the world, Mowry used the hashtags #greyhair and #dontcare.

Her latest glimpse at her natural self this week inspired some loving reactions from her fans. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload to share a sweet message for the mom of two for being so confident to give them a look behind the scenes.

Earl Gibson III / Getty Images

“Alright for showing the natural beautiful look and the greys are an extra bonus,” one fan wrote. A second told Tia that she was “SO BEAUTIFUL.”

Another then added that they “didn’t even notice the grey hair” she was showing off because they were “too busy looking at her pretty face.”

Mowry has made it clear to fans that she’s been embracing her greys for a while now after first giving fans a peek at her silver strands at her roots back in January.

Essence reported at the start of the year that the Sister, Sister actress posted a selfie to her Instagram page that showed off her roots where she let it be known that she’s “okay” with her hair changing color.

“Grey’s I see you, but guess what, that’s okay,” Tia wrote alongside the photo at the time.

Mowry then added that she wasn’t too worried about her changing color because she knows that “with grey hair, comes wisdom.”