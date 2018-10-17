Tammy Hembrow Showcases Rock-Hard Abs & Curvy Figure On Instagram

Instagram model Tammy Hembrow knows no boundaries when it comes to sharing sexy snaps with her almost nine million followers, and she’s now treated fans to not only to another picture, but also a video of her sculpted and tanned figure in a tiny white outfit.

The 24-year-old has left many wondering how she maintained her hourglass physique after giving birth to two children, and Tammy’s latest Instagram video proves that she doesn’t need any Photoshop as her eye-popping curves are definitely real.

In the snap, the blonde bombshell is seen posing for a mirror selfie in a white tank top and short shorts combo, which enhance her tiny waist and sculpted assets. The outfit also contrasts nicely with her tropical glow and the new tan she got during her recent vacation to the Fiji islands. Tammy slightly lifts up her crop top to reveal her rock-hard abs as she poses in what seems to be a bathroom. She opted to keep her gorgeous blonde locks down in a straight look and her makeup to a minimum as she surely prepares for one more sweaty gym session.

The fitness blogger followed up her sexy selfie with an even sexier video, in which she’s seen turning around to reveal her perfectly-shaped booty that barely fits in her tiny shorts. She captioned the publication “what are u training today babiess?! Link in bio for workout programs & meal plans in my app,” followed by a heart emoji. Tammy’s fans were clearly delighted with her most recent post, with one user commenting “her bum literally doesn’t even fit in those shorts. jealous” and another one wondering “is she human????”

However, many wonder whether the Australian babe’s raunchy publications are aimed at her ex-fiancé, Reece Hawkins, with whom she shares two children — three-year-old son Wolf and two-year-old daughter Saskia. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the pair were once labeled “Instagram’s Hottest Couple,” but they split up last June after being together for four years. And it is now rumored that Tammy has been taking public jabs at Hawkins ever since it became public knowledge that he was now dating model London Goheen.

Tammy hasn’t been silent about the state of her seemingly-perfect former relationship, and has often posted comments on her Instagram page related to the breakup. In a now-deleted post from last month, the fitness entrepreneur wrote: “Break-ups hurt, but losing someone who doesn’t respect and appreciate you is actually a gain, not a loss.”