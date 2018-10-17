Emma Watson Packs On PDA With New Man, Brendan Wallace

Emma appeared to be enjoying a nice couple's vacation in Mexico with her new man this past weekend.

Harry Potter star Emma Watson was spotted adding a little magic to the coast of Mexico this week as she vacationed with the new man in her life, Brendan Wallace.

While their relationship status hasn’t been confirmed, the presumed couple was photographed enjoying each other’s company at a low-key restaurant during her recent south of the border vacation. According to photos obtained exclusively by Daily Mail, the pair enjoyed lunch and cocktails while engaging in conversation as well as a little PDA.

One photo captured the two leaning across their table toward each other and entangled in a lingering, romantic kiss. Regardless of what their relationship status is or is not, they appeared to be enjoying each other’s company from the photos.

This reported bout of snogging is the first time Watson’s dating life has been in the news since her recent exit from a short fling with former Glee star, Chord Overstreet. The two reportedly dated for about six months after their initial meeting near the end of 2017. Not much is known about the relationship other than Watson made the split official by severing all social media ties with him earlier this year.

While Brendan Wallace is not of a Hollywood background like Emma, he does have a long list of accomplishments to match hers, Hollywood Life reports. A few years older than Watson, Wallace graduated from Princeton with an MBA from Stanford University. He tested the waters in a few different careers before kicking off his own business.

He is one of the co-founders of Cabify (which is Uber for Latin America) and a partner and co-founder of an investment company called Fifth Wall.

Emma Watson Was Photographed Kissing Tech CEO Brendan Wallace on Vacation https://t.co/aIoVMF8y5u — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) October 16, 2018

Very little is known about Watson’s current dating status because the 28-year-old actress is notorious for preferring to keep a private love life away from public eye. During an interview with Vanity Fair, Emma explained why she never talks about her love life during interviews.

“I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways.”

She added: “I’ve noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act.”

Brendan Wallace: 5 Things To Know About Emma Watson’s Hunky New CEO Boyfriend https://t.co/QiLMaszp0D via @HollywoodLife — Anette Fekete (@SweetAnette96) October 17, 2018

The singer doesn’t like the idea of her relationships being a public display, so photographs of her sharing PDA with a new man in her life is a pretty rare anomaly.