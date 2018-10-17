‘Vikings’ Season 5B: New Trailer Hints At The Battle Between Brothers, Lagertha Loses Her Shield

As Ragnar's sons battle it out, Lagertha loses her way.

As November approaches, so does the return date for Season 5 of History Channel’s Vikings. Fans have eagerly been awaiting the outcome from the massive battle for Kattegat seen in the midseason finale back in January. Now, a new trailer hints at the battle between the sons of Ragnar Lothbrok.

Episode 10 of Vikings Season 5 saw the battle for Kattegat that was waged between its current leader, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), and her ex-husband’s son, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen). Lagertha believes she is the true ruler of Kattegat after she reclaimed it from Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland). However, Ivar believes Kattegat belongs to him as Lagertha also killed Aslaug, his mother, in the process and to take Kattegat from Lagertha would be considered an act of retribution for the loss of his mother. The midseason finale episode of Vikings concluded with what appeared to be a crushing defeat against Lagertha and her hair was seen to turn instantly white.

As Season 5’s return date of November 28 approaches, History Channel has started to release some new details about what will occur in the back half of this season of Vikings. Yesterday, the Inquisitr posted an article about the new poster History Channel revealed showing Ivar the Boneless with a crown of bird skulls on his head. Someone is standing behind him wearing what appears to be shackles on their wrists. At this point, it is unclear who this person is or whether they are placing the crown onto Ivar’s head or removing it.

Now, Entertainment Weekly has published an article featuring a new trailer for Season 5B of Vikings. The trailer shows what appears to be continuing conflict between the sons of Ragnar Lothbrok. This continues on from a previous video History Channel posted to its official Vikings Twitter account recently that was captioned, “When its Brother vs. Brother no one wins.”

When its ???? Brother vs. Brother ???? no one wins ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/sI6gWKvNlG — #Vikings (@HistoryVikings) October 16, 2018

The new trailer opens with Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) standing in front of a dead army of Vikings. He appears to be in shock at the outcome. The pace then quickens and the clip shows a flurry of activity between the brothers.

in addition to the display of conflict between the brothers, Lagertha is also featured in this clip. She is seen to have lost her shield.

“Since my shield is gone,” Lagertha says. “I have nothing to protect myself.”

Lagertha is then seen crouched down in the forest, covered in blood.

The tagline for this trailer, as it has been for the poster and previous clips for Season 5B of Vikings is, “Descend into darkness.”

You can view the new clip below.

Season 5 of Vikings will return to History Channel on Friday, November 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.