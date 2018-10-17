YouTube Is Back Up, So Everyone Can Go Back To Watching Videos Of Cute Cats

YouTube was down for at least an hour on Tuesday night.

In this day and age, it’s hard to imagine a life before social media and the likes of such platforms as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. But users have been forced to consider this as YouTube crashed today.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, YouTube unexpectedly went offline late on Tuesday, October 16.

At first, some users suspected the “503 Internal Server Issues” error codes might be a problem from their end. However, it quickly became apparent that the issues were coming from YouTube’s end and not from users’ devices.

According to Heavy, reports of YouTube being down began to surface late on Tuesday, October 16. YouTube responded quickly and posted a message via their official Twitter account.

“Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV, and YouTube Music access issues,” the statement from Team YouTube read.

“We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.”

As the Verge points out, YouTube went down at approximately 9.20 p.m. EST. For more than an hour, users across the world watched and waited to see when the provider would fix the problem. Then, at approximately 10.40 p.m. EST, reports started to filter in that YouTube was back to working order.

Team YouTube confirmed they were back by posting a message to their official Twitter account.

“We’re back!” The statement read.

“Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know.”

lukasbieri / Pixabay

YouTube is a major platform for videos uploaded by users. As News.com.au points out, on an average day, YouTube can upload “100 hours of content each minute.” So, for at least an hour on October 16, this sort of service was unavailable. And for those users who rely on YouTube as a source of income, this was probably a worrying occurrence.

Many disgruntled users took to Twitter to voice their displeasure about YouTube being unavailable. A swarm of snarky tweets was made during YouTube’s downtime and it was light entertainment for those trying to work out what to do rather than watching their usual YouTube videos.

However, the Philadelphia Police Department found they had to issue an announcement for those who called the police rather than use normal avenues to contact YouTube about the issue.

“Yes, our @YouTube is down, too,” the Philly police posted to their official Twitter account during the outage. “No, please don’t call 911 – we can’t fix it.”

While the outage has been rectified, YouTube is yet to issue a statement as to how or why their service went down.