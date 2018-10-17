FX Will Adapt A New Feminist Horror Series ‘Her Body And Other Parties’

The new short story collection by Carmen Maria Machado will be adapted to the small screen via FX, and is said to be a somewhat feminist version of 'Black Mirror.'

According to Deadline, FX just took on a new project in the world of womanhood and female horror, all thanks to a new anthology series by Carmen Maria Machado, titled Her Body and Other Parties, published originally in October 2017 by Gray Wolf Press. Machado will be serving as producer for the new television show. Her book has already been deemed award winning, and FX has high hopes, it seems, for the series adaptation. Machado herself recently tweeted her excitement about the project and being able to work with FX Network, which she says is one of her favorites for TV today.

Machado’s laundry list of awards for Her Body and Other Parties includes National Book Critics Circle’s John Leonard Prize, the Bard Fiction Prize, the Crawford Award, the Shirley Jackson Award, Lambda Literary Award for Lesbian Fiction, Bisexual Book Award for Fiction, American Booksellers Association’s Indies Choice Book Awards, and New Atlantic Independent Booksellers Association’s Book of the Year. Needless to say, the anthology is well liked among the art community and fans.

Serving as writer to this new creation on FX, Gina Welch will be working with Imagine Television alongside executive producers Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, and Samie Falvey. Welch is known for her work on Castle Rock, AMC’s The Terror, Feud, and the Ray Donovan television series.

I can *finally* say something! HER BODY AND OTHER PARTIES is officially in development over at @FXNetworks. FX has made some of my favorite shows in the past few years (Atlanta, The Americans) & I'm ridiculously excited to see what comes next. ???? https://t.co/12smhw8xdP — Carnage "The Hatchet" Machado (@carmenmmachado) October 15, 2018

This work from Machado shows readers, and soon to be viewers, psychological tales of various female desires and fears. Good Reads boasts Her Body and Other Parties as bending genre, so while FX is certainly developing what is being called a horror collection, there is far more to this work than pure fear. The Verge has already brought up the possibility of the new series being a sort of feminist version of widely popular Netflix original series Black Mirror.

“Carmen Maria Machado blithely demolishes the arbitrary borders between psychological realism and science fiction, comedy and horror, fantasy and fabulism.”

For those who enjoy reading the book before watching any form of an adaptation, Her Body and Other Parties can be purchased via Kindle Store for $9.99 USD, or paperback for approximately $10 USD and hardback for only a dollar more. There is also an audio CD for the book, which is available on Amazon for only $16.98 USD.

NPR has stated in their review that a belief that Machado’s sort of abstract writing has given new light to women’s issues through writing.

“An abrupt, original, and wild collection of stories, full of outlandish myths that somehow catch at familiar, unspoken truths about being women in the world that more straightforward or realist writing wouldn’t.”

A date for the premiere of the FX series has not yet been set.