Vanderpump says she wants to avoid the drama

It’s still a possibility that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump might attend Camille Grammer’s wedding, but it seems unlikely because the star of Vanderpump Rules is trying to cut down on drama.

Hollywood Life says that Vanderpump has been dealing with a lot of stress since the sudden suicide death of her older brother, and she’s not inclined to make the trip to Hawaii for Grammer’s second wedding says a source close to Vanderpump.

“Lisa [Vanderpump] is totally stressed out over Camille [Grammer]’s wedding and the whole situation is really upsetting to her. Lisa probably isn’t attending Camille’s wedding this weekend, which is becoming a tough decision for her to make.”

Bravo producers have been trying to convince Vanderpump to attend because the show will be shot for the new season of RHOBH. Vanderpump has been having disagreements with a number of members of the cast, and she just isn’t interested in the confrontation right now.

“There’s a very slim chance Lisa will attend because she just doesn’t want to deal with the drama. The wedding is another example of what a mess this season [of RHOBH] has become for Lisa and dealing with the challenging cast-mates.”

Vanderpump is rumored to be considering exiting RHOBH, and she has been avoiding filming with many members of the cast while she makes her decision.

“Lisa is getting ready to walk away from it all and this could be her last season on RHOBH — It really is that bad right now. She loves the show and it has done so much for her life so it really is heartbreaking for her to make such a big decision.”

Last week, the coroner’s inquest into Mark Vanderpump’s death determined that the brother of Lisa Vanderpump took his own life by overdosing on drugs and alcohol. As a result, Lisa Vanderpump has publicly said she was particularly stressed about the death of her brother, and decided to take a step down from the editing position at Beverly Hills Lifestyle Magazine.

The busy business mogul released a statement to let readers and fans know that she will be replaced at the helm of the magazine at least temporarily by her daughter, Pandora.

“It is a bittersweet announcement but, after an incredibly fulfilling reign as Editor-in-Chief of Beverly Hills Lifestyle Magazine, I am stepping down and resigning my position. I have had a wonderful time helming the creative aspects of this magazine, and I am so proud of the issues we have produced but, due to the turns my life has taken and the complicated tempest that is life, I no longer feel that I can dedicate the time to it that it needs.”