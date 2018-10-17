Slash’s Ex-Wife, Perla Ferrar, Throws Huge Themed Divorce Party

After being separated for four years, Perla was finally able to finalize her divorce with Slash.

Slash’s ex-wife, Perla Ferrar, celebrated her new-found freedom from marriage by throwing a huge divorce theme party in her Los Angeles home this past weekend. The very fitting theme of her big divorce bash was: famous divorcees.

Technically, Slash and Perla broke things off and separated over four years ago. It, however, was not until recently that they were able to finalize the divorce. Coined by many outlets as “the marriage from h***,” the duo’s on-and-off-again relationship kicked off in 2001 and ended in 2014.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Perla grew tired of Slash’s dependencies and personal issues. So, she gave him six months to fix the marriage. Slash responded to the demands by filing for divorce of his own accord.

Pictures of the party show dozens of Perla’s friends and family in attendance to support her debut back into the single life and celebrate the end of her marriage to the famous former Guns N’ Roses guitarist, TMZ reports.

Those in attendance were spotted dressed as their favorite “famous divorcees” such as Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rosdale, and Tommy Lee. Perla herself was dressed as queen divorcee, Zsa Zsa Gabor, who has been divorced on eight different occasions.

London Hudson, Perla and Slash’s eldest son, performed live music entertainment during the divorce party as the drummer of a band called Classless Act. London’s participation in his mother’s divorce party is not a dig at his father as it might appear to some, but merely support for his mother. London reportedly has a great relationship with both his mother and his father.

In fact, the 16-year-old’s band was the opening act for Slash at the Hollywood Palladium last night. According a separate piece by TMZ, Slash and Perla have a difficult time setting their differences aside for the sake of their son.

The media outlet went on to report a representative on Slash’s behalf told Perla she was not welcomed at the performance. She, however, seemingly ignored the ban and took to Instagram to gush about how excited she was for her son’s upcoming performance.

At this time, it is unclear whether she attended the event or if Slash took extreme measures to keep her out.

One of the major highlights of Perla’s divorce celebration was the cake. With “Happy New Beginnings, Perla” written on the top of the tiered cake, it featured a figure resembling Perla standing on top blowing a kiss. The cake, however, took a bit of a morbid turn with a figure – resembling her ex-husband – with his hair, guitar, and famous top hat smashed between tiers of the cake.