Watch Sri Lanka Vs England Cricket 3rd ODI Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

Sri Lanka have now lost 31 of their last 41 ODI cricket matches, but they hope to begin a turnaround when they face England in the third ODI of their five-game series.

The monsoon rains threatening Sri Lanka may be the country’s best hope to avoid yet another one day international cricket defeat, after suffering 31 losses in their last 41 ODI matches, according to ESPN, but England has a plan to combat not only their opponents but the weather as well in the third match of the five-game ODI series between the two national teams, a match that will live stream from Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The first match of the five-game set was a washout, after England batted just 15 overs, per CricInfo, and in the second match — held like the first at Dambulla — rain took a bite out of the match, but England managed to get enough overs in the books to record a victory under the Duckworth-Lewis scoring system used for rain-shortened matches.

With monsoon season well underway on the Emerald Isle and rain predicted for the third ODI as well, England Captain Eoin Morgan plans to ask his spinners to bowl their owners as quickly as possible, so as to record another official match — even the match does not run the full 50-over length for both innings, according to an ESPN report.

“You’ve got to rush through the overs but not rush through your bowling,” said off-break spinner Moeen Ali, who will be asked to bowl many of the “rushed” overs. “You’re rushing through field placings, and your thinking’s not as clear.”

Spinner Moeen Ali will be asked to bowl as many fast-paced overs as he can for England on Wednesday. Gareth Copley / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the third Sri Lanka vs. England ODI, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Assuming that monsoon rains do not delay the start, first ball in the day-night match is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Wednesday, October 17, at 35,000-seat Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. The game is also scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. in India, which shares a time zone with Sri Lanka. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, that start time will be 10 a.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the live stream gets underway at 5 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 2 a.m. Pacific. Fans in Australia looking for a live stream can log in at 7 p.m. Australian Eastern Time, 5 p.m. Western.

England come into the match as the world’s top-ranked ODI team, according to the ICC table, while Sri Lanka are hanging in at eight despite their struggles over the past couple of years.

Watch a preview of the third one day international match in the Sri Lanka vs. England series in the video below, courtesy of the Sri Lanka sports site The Papare.

