The newest offering from Amazon is a waterproof Paperwhite Kindle

For all those times when you dropped your Kindle in the bathtub or got it splashed at the pool.

How many of you know what it’s like to be relaxing in the bathtub, reading your Kindle, when calamity strikes and your drop your device into the tub? Well, Amazon has heard your complaints and responded by creating a new affordable Paperwhite Kindle that is waterproof.

Amazon released details of its latest version of its popular Paperwhite device via its website today. And, it has some pretty awesome specs for those that are looking to buy a Kindle device in the lower price bracket. This will make the new Amazon device more competitive to the likes of its higher-end Kindle Oasis and may even help to drive down the competition opened up by the recent announcement of Walmart joining with Kobo to offer their devices across their stores, according to Ars Technica.

According to the details offered by Amazon, this new waterproof Kindle offers to be the thinnest and lightest Paperwhite yet. It also offers a “flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.”

Of course, for avid readers who like to take their Kindles beach- or poolside, the waterproof offering is an exciting one and makes it “the first Kindle other than the Oasis to have an IPX8 rating,” according to Ars Technica.

There are some other specifications to get excited about as well, though.

The new waterproof Paperwhite Kindle will offer twice as much storage with 8 GB. Or, alternatively, you can choose 32 GB to “hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.”

This Paperwhite Kindle also offers an Audible option which means users can listen to their books as well as read them on their Paperwhite while relaxing in the tub. As Ars Technica points out, “being able to both listen to and read a book in a more affordable Kindle may encourage users to pick up both versions of a particular book,” a potential boon for Amazon in relation to increasing sales on individual books.

And as is standard with all Kindles, the latest offering still has a battery charge that will last weeks with normal usage. The model will also have a built-in adjustable light which allows users to read at any time of the day or night and in any other sorts of lighting conditions.

The latest waterproof offering from Amazon’s eReader devices will have a starting price of $129 and will be available for shipping from November 7. For those that want more storage capacities, can order the 32GB model for $159, In addition, a $249, 32GB model will include cellular connectivity.