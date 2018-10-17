Meghan Markle Bakes Banana Bread For Australian Farmers During Royal Tour

Meghan Markle is well known for being a foodie and it looks like she’s showing off those culinary skills on the royal tour. The royal correspondent for The Daily Mail, Rebecca English, tweeted that Meghan baked banana bread at the Admiralty House in Sydney for farmers at their next stop on the tour, a rural town named Dubbo.

While there, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were hosted by The Woodleys, a family who runs a sheep and cattle farm, Who.com Australia reports. Meghan’s banana bread loaf was part of the menu at teatime and she also brought along some ‘Royal Blend’ Fortnum and Mason tea.

According to English, the homemade treat had a couple of special ingredients, namely chocolate chips, and ginger. She gave it a glowing review on Twitter.

“Meghan’s banana bread went down well… I can personally attest to the fact that it is rather nice!” she wrote.

Photos and videos on Rebecca English’s Twitter feed also show the royal couple touring the farm and feeding the cattle.

One of the reasons Harry and Meghan are in Dubbo is to help draw attention to the longstanding drought that has been affecting farmers. In one of the photos shows them both listening attentively to the farmers, and English writes that the conversation was about the drought.

Meghan and Harry now having tea with the Woodley family – Meghan has brought along some homemade banana bread she baked in the kitchen of Admiralty House last night – and some ‘Roya Blend’ Fortnum and Mason tea #Dubbo pic.twitter.com/uSr4iM3h1Y — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 17, 2018

Harry and Meghan now on Mountain View Farm learning more about how the drought has affected local farmers #Dubbo pic.twitter.com/3nWCbPOAe8 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 17, 2018

This is Harry and Meghan’s second stop on their first royal tour. They visited various locations in Sydney first and did a royal walkabout outside of the Sydney Opera House. During the walkabout, the parents-to-be received lots of baby gifts and Harry was reunited with his 98-year-old admirer Daphne Dunne.

They also visited the Taronga Zoo where they met two joey koalas that are named after them.

Harry and Meghan will be on tour for 16 days, and there are reports that she has decided to go to each of the 76 pre-scheduled engagements, even though she’s pregnant. There were concerns about her going to Fiji and Tonga, because of the Zika virus. Spread by infected mosquitoes, Zika is dangerous for unborn babies and can cause birth defects like microcephaly. The Express reports that Markle will to stay away from rainforests and jungles while she’s in Fiji and Tonga to minimize her risk of exposure. They will be there for three days before returning to Sydney and traveling to New Zealand to finish up the tour.

On Monday Kensington Palace announced that Meghan is due in the spring of 2019.