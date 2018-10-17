Ariana Grande Shares Dark Selfie Amid Breakup With Pete Davidson

There’s no denying that Ariana Grande hasn’t had the best luck lately. The young singer has gone through a lot during her time as a star including a terrorist attack on one of her concerts and the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller. Now, it seems that she and her fiance Pete Davidson may have just called it quits. Ariana has already declared that she’s taking some time off to focus on herself (as reported by Marie Claire) but with new stories everyday, it’s hard to imagine how she plans to move forward.

However, the star is still staying active on social media. Tuesday evening, the singer shared selfies she took after performing at the Wicked Fifteenth Anniversary Concert. The star slayed a rendition of “The Wizard and I,” as reported by Billboard. The pop star has her lips painted a wicked shade of glittery green that matches her eye makeup. Ariana rocks her signature high pony and pouts into the camera. The picture, which is dimly lit and full of shadows, is one of three photos she shared today regarding her performance. In one, she poses with superstar Idina Menzel, and in another, she moodily looks off camera.

Ariana’s use of social media isn’t too surprising — even if she is having a bit of a hard time now. In a recent tweet, Ariana expressed her love for her fans after a rant (an emotional string of tweets which she has since deleted). According to People, the star tweeted,

“ur angels in my life. it’s just been a tough month. i’m trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it’s hard and i’m human and tired. sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn’t have tweeted. i kno better.”

Ariana Grande’s performance at the Wicked Concert was her first public outing since her split with Pete Davidson. Her engagement ring was noticeably absent.

Ariana has disabled comments on her latest Instagram post but she is still feeling the love with over 370,000 likes already. Pete Davidson has disabled his Instagram account. Either way, it looks like neither celebrity is going to tolerate trolls at the moment. By taking control of their social media accounts, Ariana and Pete are taking back a small amount of privacy.

Noticeably, Ariana has not yet deleted photos of the comedian from her Instagram. Snapshots of Pete are still posted on her Instagram at this time. A deletion of these photos would most likely mean the rumored split is real.