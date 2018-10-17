Olivia Culpo Looks Chic In High-Waisted Ripped Jeans And T-Shirt In New Instagram Post

No matter what, Olivia Culpo never fails to impress her fans with her beauty, sensuality, and elegance. The model and upcoming actress has proven time and again that she can pull off every kind of look. Whether she is dressed up for the red carpet, or wearing her gym clothes, she always ends up looking amazing.

The former Miss Universe recently wowed her fans with a new picture on Instagram, where she’s seen wearing a very sexy pair of high-waisted ripped denim jeans with faux leather side panels and a white T-shirt. She also wore a wide belt that accentuated her slim waist.

Culpo rocked a high ponytail and accessorized her look with delicate earrings and bracelets. She completed her look with a pair of black studded high-heel booties that redefined her long legs and made the 5-ft 7-inch model look even taller. In the picture, the model is seen carrying her cellphone instead of a handbag or purse.

She captioned her picture with the same text printed on her T-shirt, which said, “21% cellist; 24% middle child; 17% jetsetter; 22% dreaming of peanut butter; and 16% fashion fanatic.”

Within a few minutes, her picture received close to 29,804 likes and more than 150 comments, where fans praised her for her style and beauty. Most of her female fans completely fell in love with her booties and commented on how sexy her footwear looked. Others admired the fashion model’s jeans.

One fan wrote on her picture that Olivia “is literal perfection,” while another fan, referring to her caption, commented that she is a “100% goddess.”

The 26-year-old model also posted a series of Instagram stories where she is seen holidaying with her boyfriend Danny Amendola. Per an earlier report by the Inquisitr, Culpo is set to get engaged with the NFL star soon.

In March, the couple decided to part ways, reportedly because of the model’s hectic travelling schedule. But since distance makes the heart grow fonder, the couple announced in September that they are “officially” together once again, per a separate article by the Inquisitr.

Commenting on getting back with Amendola again, Olivia Culpo said that there is no formula to make things work. Per an article by People, she said the following,