Cheryl Burke Shares Latest Tidbits On Wedding Planning, ‘DWTS’ Pro Making Progress Toward Tying The Knot

Cheryl Burke of Dancing with the Stars is engaged to beau Matthew Lawrence, but it doesn’t sound as if she is ready for wedding bells to ring quite yet. There is no trouble in paradise, luckily, it seems that the DWTS pro just isn’t great at multi-tasking and is tackling one thing at a time right now. Despite that, it does sound like some pieces related to her nuptials have fallen into place.

The Dancing with the Stars dancer chatted with Us Weekly about where things stand now. Cheryl Burke said that her wedding to Matthew Lawrence will be taking place sometime in 2019, but that’s about as specific as she got in terms of timing.

At one point, Cheryl had been hoping that she and her fiance could do a destination wedding. However, the Dancing with the Stars pro says that’s no longer the plan. She added that she considers her DWTS castmates to be her family, so naturally many of them will be invited to her big day.

Cheryl said that Matthew has been great about understanding her need for a little more time before pinning down a date. Burke is currently participating in Season 27 of DWTS, partnering with Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace and that’s taking up a significant portion of her time right now.

In addition to her Season 27 DWTS duties, Cheryl was also a mentor for the first Juniors season that is airing this fall. While the competition was pre-taped over the summer, Burke and her fellow mentors are doing a lot of promotion for the season as it airs now. She’s got a full plate right now, and the dancer told Heavy that there’s definitely no wedding planning happening on show days.

Cheryl and Matthew have been working with a wedding coordinator, and Burke says that she feels fortunate that the coordinator is dealing with a lot of the most significant pieces of the planning right now. However, whenever she’s done with Dancing with the Stars this fall, she’ll really dig into the planning herself.

The Dancing with the Stars pro says that they’re currently working on finalizing the location and she thinks the location will dictate a lot of the other details in terms of the tone they’re going for. Cheryl says she wants lots of white, and she and Matthew haven’t decided yet if they’ll do a choreographed first dance or not.

Burke says that her beau spoils her and has a lot of compassion for what she does, and it helps that he’s in the entertainment business too. Of course, she supports him in his endeavors as well and she says his understanding is a big part of why they love each other so much and get along so well.

Dancing with the Stars fans have loved watching Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence’s romance flourish this second time around and cannot wait to see the two of them tie the knot. It sounds as if more details will become available shortly after she wraps her run on DWTS Season 27 and 2019 should be a big year for her.