WWE Rumors: Huge Name Already Being Considered For 2019 WWE Hall Of Fame Class, Per ‘Barnburner’

It may seem quite early, but it won't be too long until the 2019 class inductees start being named.

It may only be October, but many have started thinking about who will be in the WWE Hall of Fame class for 2019 and the rumors are already starting. Usually, the first inductee is revealed in January and it is only a couple of short months away until that time comes. The WrestleMania 35 weekend will be here before we know it, and now, the first name for the 2019 class is swirling around in rumors and it is a very big one.

On a recent episode of Barnburner‘s “No Holds Barred” podcast, by way of Ringside News, it appears as if a multi-time World Champion could lead the class. If the rumors end up coming true, Batista is going to be one of the huge names making his way into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

During the podcast, Brad Shepard said that Batista not only is a likely induction into next year’s class, but will likely be the frontrunner as well.

“Batista is now likely to go into the WWE Hall of Fame this coming year at WrestleMania. Not Final, but he is the early major name to go into the Hall of Fame this coming year.”

While that sounds great and makes a lot of sense as it appears Batista has moved on from his in-ring career, it may not be completely over.

WWE

As recapped by the official website of WWE, Batista made a one-night return to the company on Tuesday night. On SmackDown 1000, he appeared alongside Triple H, Ric Flair, and Randy Orton for a reunion of the Evolution stable that had so much success in past years.

During the segment on the show, Batista gave a great promo in which he talked about the accomplishments of everyone in the group. He also made mention of how much Triple H has done throughout his career, but he doesn’t own a win against Batista to his name.

This caused a bit of tension in the ring and resulted in a stare-down between the former World Heavyweight Champions before they hugged it out. Now, this doesn’t mean that he will end up coming back for another WWE run, but he has said in the past that he’s not against it and would love a program against Triple H.

WWE

Even though he may not be done in the ring, Batista has already earned himself a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame without any doubt. He’s become a key part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a big name in Hollywood, but there is no doubt that Batista is a legend in the wrestling world. It may just be a rumor for now, but it would surprise no one if he were the first inductee named for the 2019 class.