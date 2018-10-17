Donald Trump Says If Republicans Lose House After Mid-Term Elections It Won’t Be His Fault

In an interview with the Associated Press, President Donald Trump made it clear that if the Republicans end up losing the House of Representatives after mid-term elections in November, it will not be because of him.

Trump spoke about his efforts in campaigning for Republican candidates across the country as the mid-term election that is crucial for his administration approaches. With Republican success looking increasingly in doubt, Trump takes quite the opposite viewpoint, standing by the belief that his party is “going to do well,” as well as saying “it feels to me very much like” his 2016 presidential election, according to the report.

The comments about the upcoming elections are just one of the many topics covered during his interview with the Associated Press, which included such controversial comments as accusing his former personal attorney Michael Cohen of lying under oath, calling the condemnation of Saudi Arabia in the aftermath of the disappearance of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi a “rush to judgement, and defending his use of the nickname “Horseface” for adult actress Stormy Daniels.

As he delved more into his work on fellow Republican’s campaigns, Trump confidently said, “I don’t believe anybody has ever had this kind of impact.” When the interviewee attempted to make comparisons to former President Barack Obama’s disastrous 2010 mid-term elections, one in which Obama took the blame for after getting what he described as “shellacked,” Trump pushed any similarities aside.

Democrats have grown confident about their chances of winning back the House for the first time since they lost control in that 2010 mid-term election, while Republicans are still likely to hold on to the Senate. If a Democrat-controlled House were to push for Trump’s impeachment or further investigations into his links with Russia or other topics, the President said that he would “handle it very well.”

When asked about Cohen, Trump said that the testimony of the attorney August plea deal was “totally false” in regards to the campaign finance violations that were allegedly related to efforts to pay off and silence news of his alleged affairs with Daniels and a Playboy model. Prosecutors have made clear that they do believe Cohen’s account of events by allowing him to enter the plea deal.

Despite having a business relationship for a decade, Trump called Cohen “a PR person who did small legal work,” as well as calling Cohen’s decision to take a deal “very sad.”

When asked if he had taken things to far in referring to Daniels as “Horseface,” Trump said, “You can take it any way you want.”