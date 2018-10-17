NFL News: New York Giants Owner Rips Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘More Playing’ And ‘Less Talking’

The turmoil in the New York Giants franchise has spread to the ownership and it is getting ugly.

The tension between the New York Giants and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is continuing to build and it is spilling even more off of the sidelines now. Beckham has not only had meltdowns during games, but he threw quarterback Eli Manning under the bus in an interview last week and it has caused a lot of dissension. Now, Giants owner John Mara is speaking out and has ripped into OBJ as he wants his employee to work more and talk less.

After six weeks of NFL action, the Giants are currently sitting in last place in the NFC East with a record of 1-5. They’re tied with the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers for the worst record in the NFC and a couple of AFC teams for the worst record in the NFL.

Beckham has publicly criticized the effectiveness of Eli Manning and the entire Giants’ offense, but it hasn’t really lit a fire under anyone. As a matter of fact, it’s actually caused a lot of heat to come his way and Giants owner John Mara is not just going to let anyone talk about his team in that fashion.

The NFL is holding its annual fall meeting in New York this week, and Mara spoke out about the attention that OBJ is getting, but it’s not the right kind.

The more the Giants continue to view Odell Beckham Jr. as what's wrong with the Giants, the more they will continue to not solve what's wrong with the Giants. MORE:https://t.co/gajWsnUhNJ via @NorthJersey — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 16, 2018

As reported by ESPN, Mara is not happy with the way that OBJ is speaking out against his own team. The Giants’ owner feels as if his frustrations could be taken out in another way and it could be done on the field.

“I wish he would create the headlines by his play on the field as opposed to what he says and what he does off the field. I think he needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking.”

The issues started a few weeks ago during an interview with ESPN where Odell Beckham Jr. just opened up on his teammates, but especially Eli Manning. New York has been struggling in almost every aspect of their game this season, but when asked if there was an issue at quarterback, OBJ didn’t hold back.

“I don’t know. Like I said, I feel like he’s not going to get out the pocket. He’s not — we know Eli’s not running it. But is it a matter of time issue? Can he still throw it, yeah, but it’s been pretty safe and it’s been, you know… cool catching shallow [routes] and trying to take it to the house. But I’m, you know, I want to go over the top of somebody.”

Later, Beckham said he was standing by his word and wasn’t planning on taking them back. His words didn’t help much as the Giants went out and lost handily to the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 34-13. It was their third loss in a row and fifth in the first half of the 2018 NFL season.

As of now, it isn’t too late for the New York Giants to turn their season around, but they need to do something quickly. The playoffs aren’t out of reach, but it will be quite difficult for them to get there. If Odell Beckham Jr.’s continued frustration with the team continues, it could lead to a trade as Inquisitr recently reported, and Giants owner John Mara may not be totally against doing it either.