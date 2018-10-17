Michael Cohen Ready To Campaign Against Trump, Source Claims

Michael Cohen, considered at one time as the ultimate Donald Trump loyalist as his longtime “fixer” and lawyer, is reportedly now prepared to campaign against him, a Democratic source told CNN this week.

Cohen, most recently tied to orchestrating a hush-money agreement with adult film actress Stormy Daniels, pleaded guilty to eight federal charges in August connected with Special Counsel Bob Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election, per USA Today.

Those charges include allegations that the payments he made to Daniels and another woman violated campaign finance laws and unrelated charges that he lied to banks to obtain improper loans and lied to the government to avoid paying taxes, the newspaper stated.

After originally saying that he acted on his own in making the arrangement with Daniels for $130,000, Cohen told investigators that he acted “at the direction” of Trump, per CNN.

The Democratic source told CNN that Cohen is reportedly ready to campaign against Republicans and Trump in the upcoming midterm election and the 2020 presidential election.

Cohen tweeted earlier this month about the importance of getting out and vote.

The #MidtermElections2018 might be the most important vote in our lifetime. #GetOutAndVote #VoteNovember6th — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) October 14, 2018

If Cohen actually joins the campaign trail, it would be another extraordinary departure from the president for a person who was seen as the ultimate insider of the president. In August, Trump tweeted his newfound dislike for his former lawyer.

If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

Cohen reportedly has changed his party registration from Republican to Democrat last week, according to his attorney, lending some credibility to campaigning rumor. CNN reported, though, that a check at the New York State Board of Elections website last week still listed Cohen as a Republican.

Michael Cohen, former personal attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, exits the Loews Regency hotel and walks toward a taxi cab, July 27 in New York City. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The source told the broadcaster that Cohen had not met with any Democratic leaders about campaigning against Trump. A Democratic National Committee representative declined to comment on Cohen’s possible involvement with CNN.

When FBI agents raided Cohen’s New York properties in April, he took the high road and failed to criticize the agency, according to ABC News.

“I don’t agree with those who demonize or vilify the FBI,” Cohen said then, per ABC News. “I respect the FBI as an institution, as well as their agents. When they searched my hotel room and my home, it was obviously upsetting to me and my family. Nonetheless, the agents were respectful, courteous and professional. I thanked them for their service and as they left, we shook hands.”

Cohen has been relatively quiet since being indicted in connection with the Mueller investigation, but CNN reported that he has given multiple interviews with investigators from Mueller’s office.