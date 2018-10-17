‘Vikings’ Season 5B: Who Stands Behind Ivar The Boneless In Creepy New Poster?

Fans wonder if Heahmund is crowning Ivar the Boneless in the latest poster for Season 5B of 'Vikings.'

It has been an incredibly long wait between the midseason finale and part two’s premiere in November for fans of History Channel’s Vikings. Already, it has been nearly a year since the Season 5 premiere. And, with 43 days still to wait until the Season 5B premiere on November 28, fans still have to sit tight for a while longer yet.

However, History Channel has just released a new poster for Season 5B of Vikings for fans to explore and create theories for until new episodes air.

Originally posted exclusively to ET Online, the new poster for Season 5B of Vikings shows Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh) being crowned with a crown made from the skulls of birds. A person is standing behind Ivar the Boneless and placing the crown on the fierce son of Ragnar Lothbrok’s head. While it is unknown who this person is, it can be assumed they are male. However, the addition of cuffs and chains indicate that this person is likely a criminal or someone who is being detained against their will.

Already, Vikings fans are wondering if this person is Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), who was captured by Ivar the Boneless in Season 5. Heahmund is a warrior priest who was determined to rid England of the feared Norsemen. However, an interesting dynamic was explored between Ivar the Boneless and Heahmund after his capture that was similar in nature to the relationship between Ivar’s father, Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) and Athelstan (George Blagden) as they discussed their various religious beliefs.

'Vikings': Ivar the Boneless Gets Crowned in Chilling New Season 5B Poster (Exclusive) | Entertainment Tonight #SmartNews https://t.co/R6QzIx0BDV — Sandra Rodkey (@SandraRodkey) October 13, 2018

However, Heahmund escaped Ivar’s clutches and ended up in a relationship with Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) by the midseason finale episode of Vikings Season 5. So, technically, he is not being held captive anymore, indicating this is not Heahmund behind Ivar in the new poster. Which throws fans into the dark once more in relation to who this character might be.

Of course, there is also the possibility that the person standing behind Ivar is about to remove the crown. If so, it could indicate that Ivar is about to get a nasty surprise when Season 5 of Vikings returns.

In addition, if Ivar the Boneless is being crowned, it indicates that he might be successful in his bid for Kattegat, something that seemed likely with the midseason finale episode.

In Episode 10 of Season 5 of Vikings, Lagertha was seen in defeat and with grey hair as her beloved Kattegat was seen to be taken over by Ivar the Boneless. And, considering the Seer’s (John Kavanagh) prediction that Lagertha will be killed by one of the sons of Ragnar Lothbrok, things look grim for everyone’s favorite shieldmaiden.

Since that episode aired in January, the show’s creator, Michael Hirst has been eager to point out that all might not be lost in relation to Lagertha’s apparent defeat.

As previously pointed out in an Inquisitr article, Hirst has stated that Lagertha will survive for the time being in Season 5B.

“Terrible things happen to Lagertha,” Hirst stated when asked about Lagertha’s fate in the Season 5 return of Vikings. “Which is normal, but she survives, she always survives.”

Hirst also revealed to ET Online the following intrigue about an upcoming episode of the back half of Season 5 of Vikings.

“Each season has gotten stronger, has grown, just in scale, apart from everything else, but also in every other way. Season 5B is full of the most extraordinary twists and turns, and deep, deep emotional storylines, and we’ll just ask you to wait until you see episode 15, which will just tear your heart apart and blow your socks off.”

However, fans will just have to be a little more patient to find out exactly what this all means moving forward in Season 5 of Vikings.

Season 5 of Vikings will return to History Channel on Friday, November 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.