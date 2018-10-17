Meghan Markle’s Baby Bump Is Slightly Visible In White Dress: See The Pics

Royal baby bump watch has begun.

Megan Markle’s royal baby bump was slightly visible during her visit to Sydney with dad-to-be Prince Harry. For the visit, Markle wore a white sleeveless sheath dress by an Australian designer named Karen Gee. The outfit was fitted enough to allow the public to get a glimpse of her growing belly especially when she was photographed from the side.

Us Weekly reports that, during the first day of their royal tour in Sydney, Markle expressed that she and Harry were very excited about having their first child.

Their day was jam-packed with events which included a meet and greet with dignataries at Admiralty House, a walkabout to meet their adoring fans, a visit to Taronga Zoo to meet their two namesake koala bears, and a visit to the Sydney Opera House. Along the way, they received lots of Australian themed baby gifts from well-wishers.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, during the walkabout, Harry was reunited with the woman who has been called his favorite Australian, Daphne Dunne. Dunne, who’s 98 years old first met the prince during his visit in 2015. Two years later, he spotted her in the crowd again, and hugged her, despite the pouring rain.

This time, he was able to introduce her to his wife.

“I’m so glad I got to meet you. Harry has told me all about you and your special bond, it’s so lovely you came to see us thank you,” Meghan said as she held hands with the war widow.

Later, the Duchess of Sussex added that she hoped they’d have their “little one” when they come back for another visit.

The Duchess of Sussex (AKA Meghan Markle) made her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy on a trip to Australia. Her child will be 7th in line to the British throne ???????????? pic.twitter.com/PWI44bShhd — AJ+ (@ajplus) October 15, 2018

Kensington Palace announced on Monday that Harry and Meghan are expecting a child in the spring of next year.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the announcement on Instagram read.

During their engagement interview last year, they both expressed an eagerness to start a family soon, so those wishes are coming true.

According to an Instagram post from Australian singer, Missy Higgins, Meghan revealed that she was four months pregnant during one of the royal meet-and-greets.

“She was such a sweetheart,” Huggins said of the Duchess, in the caption of the post. “I said I felt sorry for her having to do all these meet-and-greets while 4 months pregnant! What a trooper.”

News.com Australia reports that Meghan and Harry visited the town of Dubbo on the second day of their tour. After Australia, they are scheduled to visit New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I6R2iYSgaLE