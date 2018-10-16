‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Billy Tells Summer He Used Her For Revenge!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, October 16 bring a massive disaster at the Abbotts, Billy’s irresponsible revenge plot, and Mariah’s return from a trip.

Jack (Peter Bergman) plans and traditional Abbot family breakfast, but unfortunately, it backfires, according to She Knows Soaps. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) indeed isn’t ready to admit she’s wrong. However her family including Jack, Abby (Melissa Ordway), Traci (Beth Maitland), Billy (Jason Thompson), and Kyle (Michael Mealor, plus Dina (Marla Adams) who’s too confused to understand, believe she owes them all an apology.

Well, it’s pretty obvious that Ashley’s current mood isn’t going to stand for being told she’s wrong after she’s recently listed the litany of bad deeds the rest of them have done. She truly believes that her family owes her an apology, but Jack calls her out for having a persecution complex instead of rethinking his recent behavior.

Ultimately, Jack wants to help Dina’s last days be peaceful, but instead, he ends up with a massive family argument that leaves Dina even more upset and confused than she was before the breakfast began. To top it all off, Ashley makes a huge decision to split from the Abbott household for good — she’s moving out. Earlier, Inquisitr reported that Eileen Davidson revealed some shocking new twists before her final airdate as Ashley.

Today on #YR, Billy returns home to chaos and Abby demands answers from Ashley. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/dQaU39kzTd pic.twitter.com/gI8iCfiBKD — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) returns to town and goes to Crimson Lights to see Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and her mom to catch up. She’s shocked when she sees how close Sharon and Rey are and ultimately questions Sharon about Rey. After Sharon disliked him so much due to the J.T. investigation stuff, it’s surprising to Mariah that Sharon has done a 180 and now seems to be leaning on her tenant and co-worker pretty firmly.

Although Sharon assures Mariah that she and Rey are merely friends with no extra benefits and that Rey isn’t a rebound from Nick (Joshua Morrow), Mariah gives the newest GCPD detective a big warning about her mom.

Finally, Kyle confronts Billy about sleeping with Summer (Hunter King). Kyle warns him that it’s time to let the younger woman know what’s going on after Billy left her hanging. Billy wants revenge, and he calls up Summer to talk. While Summer is full of romantic notions of a happy future together, Billy has other ideas. At first, he attempts to let her down easy, but Summer just doesn’t hear him or believe him. Finally, Billy decides to get firm, and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) walks in just in time to hear Billy tell Summer he used her merely for revenge sex.