Hailey Baldwin Gushes Over Husband Justin Bieber In New Interview

Harper’s Bazaar is featuring stunning model Hailey Baldwin for their “daring” issue–which is pretty perfect considering her sudden marriage to heartthrob singer Justin Bieber was certainly daring! In the publication’s latest issue, an interviewer picks Baldwin’s brain about fame and family and of course, being a newlywed. Baldwin gushed over her husband.

“He is incredible,” she said of Bieber. “He crushes everything. Every song, every feature. It’s crazy to see what he does. I’m always blown away.”

Baldwin and Bieber got engaged while on vacation in the Bahamas on July 7, and secretly got married at a courthouse in New York City a mere 2 months later on September 13. Now that she’s on Bieber’s arm, Baldwin is getting used to the new attention that comes with being his wife.

“Over the past year, I’ve had more attention on me than I’ve ever had in my life,” Baldwin explain. “Even before…”

Baldwin trailed off, and Harper’s Bazaar assumed she was referencing her relationship with Bieber.

People have been speculating that their relationship is in jeopardy lately as Bieber’s ex, Selena Gomez, suffered an emotional breakdown while hospitalized. Bieber was pictured shortly after the incident seemingly emotional and despondent. People is reporting that his marriage to Baldwin was definitely a trigger for Gomez, with a source saying “Justin’s engagement and quick marriage threw her off guard and hit her hard.” Other sources from both parties stated that the pair were not “over” each other, and that Gomez’s hospitalization was “hard” for Bieber.

In this new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, however, Baldwin seems content and giddy about her marriage to the popstar. She has had an on-off relationship with Bieber since 2016, and has reportedly crushed on him since all the way back in 2009. Bieber, for his part, is rumored to be taking a break from music to focus on his marriage. His announcement of his engagement to Baldwin on Instagram suggests he is very serious about Baldwin, with part of the caption reading “My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”

Fans of Gomez are skeptical of his caption and the relationship with Baldwin itself, as he was just with Gomez at the beginning of the year. Still, the paparazzi are often catching sweet moments between Baldwin and Bieber, and they have been observed to be happy and in love. Famous relationship aside, Baldwin is trying to prove herself as a star in her own right as she makes her way through the fashion world.