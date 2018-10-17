Model Ashley Graham Flaunts Her Voluptuous Figure In New Instagram Post

The plus-size fashion model continues to defy the monotonous beauty standards of the fashion industry with her style and confidence.

Model Ashley Graham has brought a whole new perspective to glamour modelling. The plus-size model is the epitome of confidence and style and has redefined what sexy means to the world of fashion.

Per usual, the 30-year-old model recently posted some stunning photographs of herself on Instagram – all of which were well-received by her 7.5 million followers.

In one of the photographs, Ashley is seen wearing studded, black skinny jeans which she paired with a silk mustard cropped shirt, which she tied-up at her waist to give a very sexy look. The model left her shirt slightly unbuttoned which provided a good view of her cleavage.

Ashley is the new face of Mango’s clothing line”Violeta” which is exclusively made for plus-size women. The model accessorized her looks with gold double-hoop earrings and and gold necklaces. Ashley completed her look with a pair of champagne gold stilettos. She let her hair fall freely and wore minimal makeup.

Ashley’s Instagram fans and followers fell in love with her stylish photographs and left many compliments. One follower appreciated her for not changing herself per the norms of the fashion world. She wrote the following:

” I can never find the right words to describe how inspiring you are. Thanks for being yourself.”

Another follower thanked Ashley for being an inspiration for plus-size women and girls.

“[sic] Thank you @ashleygraham for being such an inspiration to me and to all girls for giving them the added confidence to be comfortable in their own skin,” the fan wrote.

Although most of her fans love Ashley for being herself and giving confidence to other women, the first-ever Sports Illustrated plus-size model was recently slammed for shedding a few pounds. The model earlier posted a photograph of herself after attending Vogue‘s ‘Forces of Fashion’ conference, where her waist looked visibly smaller.

As earlier reported by the Inquisitr, many of her fans were not happy with Ashley’s weight loss and finally becoming part of the “mainstream” fashion industry.

“[sic] So she finally decided to join the main stream and wanna become thin. Isn’t she proud of her plus size anymore?” one fan said, while another was of the view that Ashley isn’t a plus size model anymore, but rather just a skinny, curvy girl.

Although many assume that Ashley might not have the time to read the nasty comments on her photographs, the model seemed to be annoyed with everyone scrutinizing her body. Per Hollywood Life, Ashley is “sick of the never-ending speculations over her weight, and finds it insulting’.