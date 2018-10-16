Here’s Where You Can See Prince Harry And Meghan Markle When They Visit Melbourne

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will get the opportunity to meet with many locals as well as ride a tram in the heart of Melbourne.

For those Australians who live in or near Melbourne and want to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the newest royal baby bump, here’s the official itinerary for their day trip.

According to the official statement from Kensington in relation to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first official tour, the pair will be traveling to the region to “focus on youth leadership, and projects being undertaken by young people to address the social, economic, and environmental challenges of the region.”

The couple will be basing the majority of their nine-day Australian visit in Sydney, New South Wales, on account of the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry helped to found. However, the couple will make one short trip to Victoria during their official royal tour down under.

Australia’s News.com.au has listed three points during the Melbourne visit when the general public will have an opportunity to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

On Thursday, October 18, the royal couple will touch down in Melbourne. Their first official engagement will be a meeting with Australian politicians at Government House. While there, “they’ll be met by youth leaders, including those from The Man Cave and This Girl Can initiatives.” According to the Herald Sun, the couple will able to be seen by the general public at Government House Drive. The Herald Sun also states that the couple will be hosted by “Governor Linda Dessau and young Victorian community leaders.”

According to News.com.au, after this, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will “visit a social initiative offering training to indigenous youth.” This will be a fantastic opportunity to find out more about the indigenous culture of Australia as they also find out more about training initiatives being offered to them.

However, it will be a trip on one of Melbourne’s iconic trams that will likely be the highlight for royal watchers and the royal pair alike. It is unclear whether the couple will ride a regular tram at this point or whether they will be offered a round trip of the city on the City Circle tram that tourists like to take advantage of not only for the fact that the trip is a free ride but also because it offers plenty of information about the history of Melbourne during the trip. However, according to the Herald Sun, they will catch the tram to South Melbourne Beach, where they will meet with volunteers from the local beach patrol.

Finally, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get to listen to a talk about local wildlife preservation at Port Phillip Bay. As News.com.au points out, this will likely be “code” for “Meghan potentially getting to cuddle a local baby penguin.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will then return to Sydney where they will spend the remainder of the week and the following Monday, October 22, until they continue on to Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. However, the couple will not be done with Australia, returning once more to Sydney on October 26 and 27 to wrap up things with the Invictus Games.