‘RHOC’s Shannon Beador Addresses Her ‘Tough Day In Court’ With Estranged Husband David Beador On Instagram

Shannon Beador had a tough day on Monday but luckily, she had her close friends to lean on.

After butting heads with her estranged husband, David Beador, in court on October 15, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member took to her Instagram where she shared a photo of herself and Kelly Dodd enjoying a night out with their co-stars.

“Tough day in court… Grateful for my neighbor and friend [Kelly Dodd] and tres amigas extraordinaire [Tamra Judge] and [Vicki Gunvalson] for their loving support today!” Shannon wrote in the photo’s caption.

Shannon also included the hag tags, “#iamveryblessed” and “#lovemyamazingfriends.”

Shannon and David announced the end of her marriage in October of last year and have been at odds with one another ever since. Most recently, as Radar Online reported on Monday, the couple went to war during a court hearing to determine if any changes were necessary in regard to the amount of support David has been paying to Shannon for herself and their three kids.

Shannon and David share three daughters, including 17-year-old Sophie and 14-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.

In the photo shared by Shannon Beador on Instagram on Monday night, the reality star was seen posing cheek-to-cheek with her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Kelly Dodd.

Earlier this month, during an interview with People magazine, Shannon Beador offered an update on life post-split.

“I’ve gotten stronger, deep down,” Shannon said earlier this month. “Part of what I did after I separated with David — while staying home, not going out, and not doing much of anything — was I tried to self-reflect and figure out the changes I wanted to make in myself. What kind of person do I want to be?”

“I wasn’t any rose to come home to at the end of my marriage,” she continued. “I was really reactive. And I needed to learn to take a step back, take in any potential criticism I might perceive about being negative, and really examine that.”

Shannon has not gone public with any new boyfriends since leaving David last year but in recent weeks, she’s been linked to Scot Matteson, who she recently traveled to New York City with and has been sharing tons of photos of on Instagram.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.