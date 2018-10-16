Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Skimpy Black Bikini While Bouncing On Trampoline

It's hard to believe the reality star is 39-years-old.

There’s pretty much nothing that Kourtney Kardashian can’t pull off.

Earlier today, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a series of photos of herself, appearing to be having a blast in her backyard as she jumped on a trampoline. The mother of three treated her 68-million-plus followers to not one but three Instagram photos of herself, almost baring it all for the camera.

In the first photo of the series, the 39-year-old tucks her legs back as she flies through the air. Kourtney’s body looks nothing short of incredible in a skimpy black bikini that perfectly shows off her tanned and toned body. It appears that the reality star may have just taken a dip in the pool as her short, dark locks are wet and slicked back.

The second photo in the series shows off Kardashian’s fit backside. Once again, she jumps in the air as a giant, green tree is visible in the background. The last photo in the series is very similar to the first as Kourtney once again shows off her toned tummy while she bounces on the trampoline. In each of the images, it appears to be a beautiful and sunny California day.

And Kardashian’s sexy snapshots have certainly not gone unnoticed. So far, the reality star’s Instagram post has earned her a lot of attention with over 570,000 likes in addition to 2,200 comments. Many fans couldn’t help but gush over how good Kourt looks while countless others commented to let her know that they’re big fans.

“Jumping on a trampoline is really good for your body and I love your bikini,” one fan wrote.

“Gosh YOU ARE TRULY Beautiful Kourtney!”

“THE MOST INTERESTING TO LOOK AT! #naturalbody,” another commented.

And like her famous sisters, Kardashian’s body is one of the most talked-about ones in Hollywood. Most recently, E! Online interviewed Kardashian’s trainer, Amanda Lee, where she spilled workout secrets. Lee says that she and Kourtney do a lot of HIIT training, which stands for high-intensity interval training, but each day the workout is a little bit different.

“But what I do is we focus a lot on squats and lunges but we do a lot of squat variation so different kind of squat and lunge variations,” Lee shared. “We work a lot with resistance bands, we work a lot with a step, you’ve seen it I’m sure in a lot of my workout videos where we do little routines with the step, with the bosu ball.”

The trainer also said that she doesn’t focus much on cardio because with her workouts, the heart rate goes up so much that cardio isn’t really necessary. Obviously, Kourt’s workouts are paying dividends.