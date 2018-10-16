Ariana Grande References ‘Anxiety’ Following Split From Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande isn’t going to let the drama surrounding her recent break-up ruin a fun opportunity, People is reporting. Grande is super excited to take part in the Wicked 15th anniversary special, A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway, which will be airing on NBC on October 29. However, ending things with her fiancee Pete Davidson was not part of the plan! Grande ended her whirlwind romance with Davidson abruptly on October 14, and the split has reportedly taken a toll on the singer’s emotional well-being.

Rumor has it that Grande had to pull out of many events she was scheduled to attend, including the final dress rehearsal for the Wicked special. Most people are attributing these absences to her break-up, and Grande’s latest Instagram snap where she modeled her green Elphaba make-up hinted at the stress and turmoil she has been facing lately.

“Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!” read the caption. “Not today Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d— finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye.”

To be fair, there could be other reasons Grande was experiencing anxiety other than ending her engagement with Davidson. For one, she is grieving the loss of her former long-term boyfriend, Mac Miller, who died of a drug overdose on September 7. On a lighter note, she has spoken of Elphaba from Wicked being a “dream” role in previous interviews, and now she is tasked with singing one of Elphaba’s songs for her favorite musical’s televised anniversary special!

Grande has yet to speak out on her painful split with former flame Davidson, but she did post a picture of her script for her performance a mere day after the break-up was announced, suggesting she might be focusing on her work and the positive things in her life. Sources are saying that Grande could use some positivity, as it turns out that things haven’t been as picture-perfect between her and Davidson as they appeared.

“They put on this front of being so happy but there were lots of fights and struggles behind the scenes,” an insider revealed. “They’ve gotten into arguments and broken up before and got back together.” Her team has also released an official statement saying Grande needs time to “heal and mend” and will be indulging in some downtime with family and close friends.